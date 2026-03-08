Flache Earns 100th Win as Firebirds Drop Spits, 4-2

Published on March 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds hit the ice

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds hit the ice(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT- The Flint Firebirds had four unanswered goals in their 4-2 win over the Windsor Spitfires, Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Paul Flache earned his 100th career win as Firebirds Head Coach as Flint added to its points in the Western Conference with the win, putting them up four points over the Spitfires.

With Flint trailing, 2-0 early in the second period, the Firebirds got on the board with Xavier Tessier's sixth goal of the season. Ihnat Pazii passed the puck to Charlie Murata who swiftly sent the puck in front of the net to Tessier. Crashing the net, he got his stick down and beat Windsor's Joey Castanzo to cut the score in half, 2-1.

The Birds struck again late in the middle period. Nathan Aspinall sent the puck to Jimmy Lombardi below the right side of the net. He walked in, faked a shot beating Costanzo low blocker side, evening the score at two.

Flint took the lead early in the third period. Darian Anderson picked up the puck off of a turnover and skated up the ice, he found Kevin He across the ice. He skated in and snapped the puck from the top of the left-wing circle beating Costanzo five-hole, giving the Birds a 3-2 lead.

The Spits pulled Costanzo for an extra attacker, Lombardi would make no mistake and cleared the puck into the empty net to secure a 4-2 win for the Birds.

Windsor opened up the scoring late in the first period with a power play goal from Andrew Robinson. The Spitfires then made it 2-0 23 seconds into the second when Liam Greentree scored. The Firebirds improved to 41-15-4-3 with their win while Windsor dropped to 39-15-5-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Firebirds head coach Paul Flache earned his 100th career win as Flint's head coach...Jimmy Lombardi netted his 32nd and 33rd of the season...Nathan Aspinall had an assist, his 55th of the season. He is only two away from tying the franchise record for the most assists in a single season, currently held by Amadeus Lombardi, who had 57 in the 2022-23 season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home to host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.