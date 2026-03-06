Game Day, Game 62, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m.

Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Soo Greyhounds got the best of Flint on Wednesday night and defeated the Firebirds, 4-3, in a shootout at the Dort Financial Center. Darian Anderson and Jacob Battaglia both scored in the third period to help Flint salvage a point.

SERIES FINALE: This is the eighth and final meeting of the regular season between the Firebirds and Sarnia. Flint has won the last three meetings and picked up a point in five straight. In their three wins, the Firebirds have scored 6.67 goals per game and are a combined 5-for-8 on the power play. Kevin He has seven goals and five assists in five contests against Sarnia this year between his time with Niagara and Flint.

APPROACHING HELPER HISTORY: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 54th assist on Wednesday, and extended his point streak to six games. He is approaching the Flint franchise record for assists in a season, which is held by Amadeus Lombardi and his 58 helpers in 2022-23. Aspinall has tallied an assist in six straight games and in 12 of his last 14, totaling 16 total assists over that span.

VACC-UUM SEALED: Mason Vaccari has been tough to crack on the road as of late. In his last seven road starts, Vaccari is 7-0-0-0 with a .939SV% and 1.57 goals against average. The overage netminder has won all three of his starts against Sarnia this season, and is currently second in the OHL in wins with 32. Vaccari is one of two goalies with 30 or more wins so far this year.

DIVISION RACE: Only seven games remain in the regular season for Flint. The Birds are tied at 85 points with the Windsor Spitfires for the top spot in the West Division. Flint has never won the West Division in franchise history. The final meeting between Windsor and Flint is on Saturday.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kevin He scored his first hat trick as a Firebird in Flint's last trip to Sarnia on Feb. 4. He also had a five point performance against the Sting on Jan. 31...Nathan Aspinall is currently tied for second in the OHL in assists with 54, and is in second in points this season with 83...Flint sports the best road record in the Western Conference this season at 20-7-1-2.

UP NEXT: Flint returns home to the Dort Financial Center on Saturday to face the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







