Storm Too Much for Attack

Published on March 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack took the short trip down highway 6 for the first of three games in the next three weeks against the Guelph Storm, with the opportunity to move within one point of the Storm in the Western Conference standings and two points closer to clinching a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Attack were unable to accomplish the first task dropping Friday nights game 8-1 to the Storm. However, the Attack did move two points closer to clinching a playoff spot thanks to losses by the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting on Friday Night.

Leading the way for the Storm was Carter Stevens with 2 goals and 1 assist, Eric Frossard, Parker Snelgrove, Will McFadden, Jaakko Wycisk and Joshua Avery each had a goal and an assist. Noah Nelson had the loan marker for the Attack..

Despite a solid effort in the first period by the Attack it was the Storm getting the best of the visitors, capitalizing on three mistakes by the Bears and coming out of the opening frame up 3-0. Frossard opened the scoring six minutes into the period after a scramble in front of the Attack net led to a Storm possession. The Storm cycled the puck back to the point and Frossard took advantage of an Attack group trying to regroup and carried the puck around the net and back into the slot where he snapped his shot past Koprowski for a 1-0 lead. Snelgrove extended the deficit 2-0 after the Storm take advantage of an Elliot Arnett broken stick behind the net and slide the puck across the front of the net to Snelgrove who makes it 2-0. It was looking like that was going t one the score heading into the break before an odd man rush late in the period resulted in McFadden beating Koprowski with 1.7 seconds left in the period, and the Attack headed into the break down 3-0.

The Attack continued to battle in the second period and were finally rewarded when Masen Wray found Noah Nelson streaking up the wing in the neutral zone. Nelson gained the zone and had a clear path to the net and made no mistake going off the far post and in to cut the Storm lead to 3-1. Away from the play Harry Nansi made an amazing playing staying onside with a Storm defender attempting to push him offside. Unfortunately for the Attack the Storm were able to once again capitalize on some Attack mistakes scoring three goals (Avery, Wycisk, and Stevens) in just under two minutes to go up 6-1 heading into the 2nd intermission.

The Attack looked for a boost by making a goaltending change at the start of the third period, bringing in Trenten Bennett. Unfortunately, this did not work with the Storm's Miedema beating Bennett just 36 seconds into the period. The Storm added one more making the final 8-1 in favour of the Storm.

The Attack will now head back to Owen Sound and get set for a Saturday night matchup with the Sarnia Sting with the game set for a 7pm start at the Bayshore. A small amount of tickets are still available for Saturday's game which is sponsored by the Grey County Dairy Producers who will distribute 3,000 Milk rally towels at the game. Can't attend the game in person stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl on Facebook, Instagram and X..

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

