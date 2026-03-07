Geldart Scores, Spirit Fall in Brantford Friday Night

Published on March 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit battle the Brantford Bulldogs

Branford, Ont. - Riding two straight wins, the Saginaw Spirit looked to keep up against the momentum on the road, but fell 5-1 to the Eastern Conference leaders, the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday night.

Both teams went back and forth with high-quality chances throughout the first period. Stepan Shurygin was on full display early, with key saves to keep the Bulldogs off the board. The Spirit saw some late zone time in the period, but could only get four shots in on David Egorov.

It looked like both teams would go into the locker room scoreless after the first frame, but after winning a puck battle, Jake O'Brien got the puck into the neutral zone for Adam Benak. He found a way past Spirit skaters on the breakaway and flipped the puck over Shurygin's glove to light the lamp for the Bulldogs in the final 11 seconds of the period.

After 1: SAG: 0 - BFD: 1 (Total Shots: 4 - 8)

The second period brought much more action on the ice with each team finding the back of the net and man-advantage opportunities.

In the opening minutes of the frame, Ben Danford was called for cross-checking, sending the Spirit to the first power play of the game.

Saginaw did not find an answer to the powerplay, but a few minutes later, a key takeaway from Ryan Hanrahan at the blue line gave the Spirit the opportunity they were looking for. Gensen Geldart had time and space entering the zone, receiving the puck from Hanrahan and sending it past Egorov to even the score with his fourth goal of the year.

Four minutes after Geldart tied the game, the Bulldogs entered the zone on a rush, and Marek Vanacker put Brantford back in the lead, sending the puck into the top corner of the net. O'Brien was credited with the lone assist, his second of the night.

Brody Pepoy was called for cross-checking in the final five minutes of the period to send the Bulldogs to powerplay. Shurygin and the Spirit penalty kill kept the Bulldogs from getting any more, and went into the final frame down one goal.

After 2: SAG: 1 - BFD: 2 (2nd period shots: 7 - 8 Total shots: 11 - 16)

A costly turnover in the neutral zone gave Cooper Dennis a straight feed to Caleb Malhotra, who entered the zone and sent the puck past Shurygin for the Bulldogs insurance goal. Less than a minute later, Jacob Cloutier was called for holding to give the Bulldogs a chance to build on their lead, but the Spirit's penalty kill shut them down.

The Bulldogs kept the ice tilted in their favor throughout the period and struck again at the halfway point of the frame as Benak scored his second goal of the night off a play from Owen Protz and Adam Jiricek in front of the net.

The Spirit pulled Shurygin with two minutes to play for the extra skater as the Spirit looked for a late response. The Bulldogs finished the game with an empty net goal by Luca Testa.

Final: SAG: 1 - BFD: 5 (3rd period shots: 5 - 12, Total shots 16 - 28)

Powerplays: SAG 0/1 BFD 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (23 saves, 27 shots), BFD David Egorov (15 saves, 16 shots)

The Spirit finishes out the weekend on the road on Sunday against the Erie Otters at the Erie Insurance Arena. Puck drop is set for 4:00 pm.

