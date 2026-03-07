Faulkner Scores Two, Adds Assist in Win over IceDogs
Published on March 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Leon Kolarik (left) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Niagara IceDogs)
(St. Catharines, ON) - On Friday, March 6, the Peterborough Petes were in St. Catharines for the final time this season to take on the Niagara IceDogs. The Petes won the game by a score of 4-1, sweeping the season series 4-0.
Brennan Faulkner led the way for the Petes, scoring two shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill and adding an assist. Matthew Perreault and Adam Novotny also scored, with Adam Levac and Matthew Soto each picking up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 34/35, picking up his 35th win. Rye's 35th win now puts him three ahead of Flint's Mason Vaccari for the OHL lead.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (14:03) SH - Brennan Faulkner (24), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (15:10) SH - Brennan Faullkner (25), Unassisted
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (:34) - Matthew Perreault (4), Assists - Adam Levac (26), Matthew Soto (28)
Niagara Goal (12:44) PP - Jakub Chromiak (9), Assists - Riley Patterson (41), Ryerson Edgar (22)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (18:43) EN - Adam Novotny (32), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (18)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 8, when they travel to the Nation's Capital to finish the season series with the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
