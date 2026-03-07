Bidgood, Clark Grab Hat Tricks As Knights Dominate Otters 10-2

Published on March 6, 2026

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The opening frame was dominated by the Knight, as they took a 3-0 lead thanks to goals via Cohen Bidgood, Braiden Clark and Ryan Brown.

Defensively, London put on a clinic in the first, as it took nearly 15 minutes for Erie to earn its first shot on goal.

The Knights kept it coming in the second, as Cohen Bidgood doubled down, and Evan Van Gorp got in on the action to put the Knights up by 5.

Erie finally came up with an answer, as Tyler Cooper capitalized off a turnover behind the London net to cut the deficit to four.

Before the end of the second, London found the scoresheet again. Cohen Bidgood knocked home another one to complete the hat trick, and Braiden Clark found the back of the net for his second.

Through two periods of play, London had 7 goals, Erie had 7 shots.

Just under two minutes into the third, Henry Brzustewicz sprung Braiden Clark on a breakaway at 4-on-4, who found twine to complete his own hat trick.

Shortly after, Brody Cook was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway from a Linus Funck stretch pass, who put London's ninth goal past Otters goaltender Noah Tegelaar.

Erie didn't call it quits. On the same powerplay as Cook's shorthanded goal, Evan Headrick tallied his 7th of the season for the Otters 2nd of the game.

Under two minutes after Erie's response, London hit double digits on the scoreboard, as Max Crete found the back of the net off a loose puck in front.

The Knights are back in action tomorrow, Saturday, March 7th as they play the back half of their home-and-home with the Otters at Erie Insurance Arena at 7:00pm







