Bidgood With 3 Points As Knights Down Wolves

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - Cohen Bidgood stole the show early for the Knights, netting two goals in just over 7 minutes the start the game.

London wasn't done in the opening frame, as William Nicholl buried a feed from Jaxon Cover, putting the Knights up 3-0.

With 8 seconds left in the 1st, Henry Brzustewicz fired a point shot that was tipped by Cohen Bidgood and bounced onto the stick of Braiden Clark, where he buried London's 4th of the period.

Sudbury responded in the second, as Wolves forward Brayden Bennett redirected a point shot home to cut the deficit to three.

The Wolves continued to push in the third, with an Artem Gonchar point shot finding its way past Sebastian Gatto to reduce the deficit to just two.

That would be as far as the Wolves comeback would go, as Sebastian Gatto shut the door to secure the 4-2 victory for London.

The Knights conclude their six game homestand Friday, February 27th when they host the Windsor Spitfires at 7:00pm.







