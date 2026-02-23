Flint Halts Windsor, 2-1

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds react after a goal against the Windsor Spitfires

WINDSOR, Ont. - Mason Vaccari made 21 saves, Jacob Battaglia and Jimmy Lombardi both scored and the Flint Firebirds dropped the Windsor Spitfires, 2-1 on Sunday evening at the WFCU Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds got on the board first late in the opening period with a power play goal. Urban Podrekar fed Nathan Aspinall for a one-timer from the top of the right circle. Joey Costanzo made a pad save, but the rebound popped to Battaglia at the top of the crease. Battaglia shoved the loose puck home and Flint took a 1-0 lead.

Windsor evened the score in the second period with a goal scored following the conclusion of a power play. Ethan Belchetz toe-dragged around a defenseman and snapped a pass to Jack Nesbitt on the back door. He guided the puck past Mason Vaccari and the game was tied at one.

But the Firebirds took the lead back late in the second period with a shorthanded goal. Rylan Fellinger worked the puck out of the Flint zone and carried it into the attacking end. Fellinger took a wrist shot that Costanzo stopped but the rebound bounced to a trailing Lombardi. He slung a shot past Costanzo and the Birds went ahead, 2-1.

That lead held throughout the remainder of the second and through the third period as Windsor pulled Costanzo for an extra attacker in the waning moments. The Spits mounted an attack but Vaccari and the Firebirds held strong as Flint took the win, 2-1. The Firebirds improved to 38-14-4-2 with their win while Windsor dropped to 36-14-5-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds extended their lead over the Spitfires in the West Division and for second place in the Western Conference to three points. Flint now has 82 while Windsor has 79...Flint is now 2-3-0-0 against Windsor this season...Jacob Battaglia's goal was his 10th in 19 games since being acquired by the Firebirds...Jimmy Lombardi netted his eighth game-winning goal of the season, the most by any Firebird in a single season in franchise history.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back home on Saturday night against the Ottawa 67's for Hurley Children's Hospital Night, sponsored by Financial Plus Credit Union. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

