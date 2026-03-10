Firebirds Announce Winners for Fourth-Annual Teacher of the Year Awards

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Saturday in a special pregame ceremony that Stephanie Mink of Clio Elementary, Brianna Bryski of Flushing High School and Geno Kelly of Flushing High School have been named the winners of the 2026 Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Awards.

Mink was named the winner of the Elementary category, Bryski won for the Secondary Education category and Kelly became the first winner of the newly added support staff category. The Firebirds welcomed the top three vote getters from each category to Education Appreciation Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association on Saturday night and honored them in a pregame ceremony.

Over 13,000 votes were cast during the initial voting period, which ran from February 5 - 12 and included a total of 266 educators across the three categories. There was a final round of voting for the top 10 vote getters from that initial period which ran from February 16 - 23 and over 7,000 votes were cast to decide the winners.

Mink earned the most votes in the Elementary category, Jenny Teffner of Linden Elementary was the first runner-up and Janice Billing of Dowdall Elementary was the second runner-up. Bryski received the most votes in the Secondary Education category while Andrea Henige of Chesaning Middle School was the runner-up and Jeffrey Nagy from Linden High School was the second-runner up. Kelly led the Support Staff category in its inaugural year while Mary Benigo of Chesaning Middle School was the runner-up and Alexis Harmon from West Shore Elementary was the second runner-up.







