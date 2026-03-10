Firebirds Ranked 10th in Week 24 CHL Top-10 Rankings

Published on March 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced on Tuesday its Week 15 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds are ranked 10th, their seventh time this season appearing on the list. Flint was ranked eighth in the combined Week 10 & 11 list, 10th on the Week 12 list, eighth on the Week 13 list, sixth on the Week 14 list, 10th on the Week 15 list and ninth on the Week 16 list.

Flint is one of four OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Brantford Bulldogs (6), Kitchener Rangers (7) and Barrie Colts (9). The Firebirds were ranked fourth in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.

From the CHL's article:

10. Flint Firebirds (OHL): The Flint Firebirds (41-15-4-3) return to the Top 10 for the first time in seven weeks following wins over Sarnia (3-1) and Windsor (4-2). Although they suffered a narrow loss to the Soo, Flint's recent performances have shown they remain a strong contender in the OHL. Kings prospect Jimmy Lombardi recorded three points (2G, 1A) during the week. Now in his third OHL season, Lombardi continues to develop his offensive game and currently sits with 66 points (33G, 33A) in 60 games. Leading the Firebirds offensively is Nathan Aspinall, who has been one of the league's most consistent producers this season. After signing his entry-level NHL contract earlier this year, Aspinall appears to have elevated his game even further and now has 86 points (30G, 56A) in 60 games. Flint has assembled a strong roster with scoring depth and experience, and the team will be looking to make a deep playoff push as the race toward the Memorial Cup in Kelowna continues.

Games this week: vs Soo (Mar. 13), @ Saginaw (Mar. 14)







