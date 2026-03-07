Game Day, Game 63, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Courville made 22 saves, Kevin He had two assists and the Firebirds beat the Sarnia Sting, 3-1, on Friday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

DIVISION RACE: With six games remaining in the regular season, the Firebirds lead the West Division by two points over the Windsor Spitfires and also hold second place in the Western Conference. The Spitfires have two games in hand on the Firebirds and are set to host the conference-leading Kitchener Rangers on Sunday. The Firebirds are seeking their first division title in franchise history.

RECORD WATCH: The Firebirds enter Saturday's game with 87 points, two shy of their franchise record of 89, set in the 2021-22 season. Flint is also two wins shy of the franchise record of 42, also set in the 2021-22 season. Nathan Aspinall has 54 assists, three shy of Amadeus Lombardi's club record of 57 from the 2022-23 season. Flint head coach Paul Flache also currently sits at 99 career wins, and would be the first coach in franchise history to reach 100.

A BIRD FOR A BIRD: Jacob Battaglia was traded at the NHL trade deadline on Friday afternoon as the Calgary Flames traded him to the New York Rangers in exchange for former Firebird Brennan Othmann. Othmann has one goal in 17 games for the Rangers this season and eight goals and eight assists in 26 games for the Hartford Wolfpack. He totaled 78 goals and 76 assists in 137 games as a Firebird.

30 TUCKS: Nathan Aspinall scored his 30th goal of the season on Friday night in Sarnia. Aspinall joined Kevin He and Jimmy Lombardi as Firebirds who have hit the 30-goal mark. Flint is the only team with three 30-goal scorers. No other OHL team has more than two.

ODDS AND ENDS: Saturday's game is Flints fifth in the span of eight days. The Firebirds are 2-1-0-1 in the stretch so far...Windsor announced on Wednesday that forward Ethan Belchetz will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken clavicle on Tuesday...Flint is 2-3-0-0 against Windsor this season...Kevin He has 11 multi-point games in 26 games as a Firebird.

UP NEXT: Flint will host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







