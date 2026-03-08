Kamzik Scores Third, PK Goes 5/5 as Otters Fall to Knights

Published on March 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The lengthy three-in-three weekend would roll on for the Erie Otters as they would conclude the home-and-home with the rival London Knights. Looking to snap a seven-game skid, Erie would look to use the home crowd to their advantage as they hope to take down their rivals in the final meeting of the season.

The contest would get underway with the Otters hoping to exact revenge over their rivals hoping to get back in the win column. The contest would play out in quite even fashion with each club trading opportunities and goaltending reigning supreme as Noah Erliden and Sebastian Gatto would make a few highlight reel saves. The Otters would take a pair of first period penalties, both quite early in the frame but would be able to kill them off. It would be the Knights who would draw first blood in the game as with just over three minutes to go in the period, Rene Van Bommel (9) would tap home a rebound to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. The Otters would not be down for long however as a rebound would break the way of Kase Kamzik (3) who would make no mistake and tie the game at 1-1. This would be the score following the opening frame, the game tied at 1-1 with Erie holding momentum following the late goal. Shots on goal would favor the Knights 15-8 after 20 minutes.

The second period would open and play out very similarly to the first period, very defensive and with goaltending stealing the show. Erliden and Gatto would each see a few high-quality chances, the bulk of which coming the way of the former and the netminder would be up to the task for the navy and gold. The second would see the Knights have a pair of power plays, but once again, Erie's penalty kill would be able to kill them off and keep the game even. The lone goal of the period would come with just 37 seconds on the clock as Braiden Clark (GWG, 21) would find the back of the net for the fourth time in the last two games, sending the Knights into the third period with a 2-1 lead. The Knights would be in charge in the shot category as well, up 29-17 on Erie through 40 minutes of play.

The third period would see the Knights start to ramp things up defensively, in hopes of hanging onto a 2-1 advantage. Erie would have few chances until late in the period, thanks to the Knights' strong defensive set-up preventing any huge chances. The third would be played very cleanly, no penalties until the closing stages and very few whistles allowing the game to flow. The Otters would knock on the door until a tripping penalty would see the Otters head to the kill with 2:04 left on the clock. With the game seemingly out of reach, the Otters would draw a penalty of their own sending the game to four-on-four. With the goaltender pulled, Erie would look for the tying goal but would not be able to find it as an empty net goal from Will Nichol (ENG, 11) would seal the deal and the Knights would escape town with a 3-1 victory, Erie's PK going 5-for-5 in the effort. Final shots on goal would favor the Knights 34-21 as they would hand the Otters their eighth loss in-a-row, taking five-of-six in the season series.

