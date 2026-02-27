Kuzma Scores Heroic Late Equalizer as Otters Drop Wild One in a Shootout

St. Catharines, Ontario - The Otters would hit the road once again Thursday for their second of three visits to the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines to take on the IceDogs in the two geographic rivals' first meeting since November 8. Looking to start their weekend on a high-note, Erie would look to pick-up its first road win of 2026.

The IceDogs would be the team to begin on the front foot and it would not take them long to find the game's first goal. Just 26 seconds into the first period Ethan Czata (23) would find the back of the net to give the IceDogs a 1-0 lead. The home team would continue to put the heat on the Otters as the period would wear on and it would take just a couple of minutes before they would find their next tally. This time it would be leading scorer Riley Patterson (35) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 IceDogs. Following this tally, Otters Head Coach Kris Mallette would use his timeout to allow for a reset for Erie. Following this moment, Erie would start to grow into the game and begin to create chances of their own. A couple of big saves would keep Erie off the board before Tyler Cooper (6) would strike off of the faceoff to give the Otters a lifeline and make it a 2-1 game. This would be the score following a penalty-free opening frame with shots on goal favoring the IceDogs 16-10 after the opening 20 minutes.

The Otters would begin the second period searching for the game's next goal to even things up. However it would be the home side to strike off of a turnover as Hayden Reid (15) would beat the Otter netminder to give Niagara a 3-1 lead. From here, the Otters would begin to find their footing, creating some great scoring chances and being able to convert. A beautiful deflection in front of the net from Michael Dec (25) would get Erie going and back to within one as he would make the score 3-2. Just moments later, it would be Kayden Edwards (7) to bank one off of IceDogs netminder Charlie Roberton to tie the game at 3-3. Some late animosity between the two rivals and a tripping penalty would see the Otters carry a full power play into the third period with the game tied at 3-3. Shots on goal through 40 minutes of play would favor the IceDogs 27-23.

The final frame would begin in quite tight fashion with each team looking for the breakthrough. The Otters would be quite busy on the PK in the third as they would find themselves in the box four times following the initial power play the Otters would find themselves on to begin the period. The Otters would get outstanding goaltending in the third from Noah Erliden to keep the game even. Down to the final moments of the contest, it would be Niagara to take the lead as Noah Read (8) to strike to make it a 4-3 game with just over a minute remaining. As the IceDogs would attempt to kill the final seconds, they would take a delay of game penalty, putting Erie on a late power play with a chance to tie. They would take the opportunity with Andrew Kuzma (17) finding the back of the net to tie the game at 4-4 and send it to overtime at that score.

Overtime would be an open affair with each team looking for, and creating scoring chances. Both goaltenders would make some stellar saves in the three-on-three. Late in the OT, the IceDogs would pull their goaltender in hopes to win the game in OT but a late Erie penalty would send Robertson back to his net. Erie would kill off the final seconds and the game would require a shootout tied 4-4 with shots on goal favoring the IceDogs 43-36.

The shootout would see the IceDogs take the first shot as Riley Patterson would convert the first opportunity. Erie would go next as Mclean Agrette would be denied. Ethan Czata would have the following attempt and would be shut-down by Erliden. Following this, Michael Dec would see his shot stopped by Robertson. The IceDogs would have a chance to win the game with Ryerson Edgar but he would be denied by Erliden. Erie would have a chance to save the game with Andrew Kuzma but he would be stopped as Robertson would make the save to clinch the victory for Niagara.

