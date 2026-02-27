Frontenacs Can't Hold off Battalion Thursday Night

Published on February 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







North Bay- The Frontenacs kicked off their road trip in North Bay Thursday night to take on the Battalion for the second time in a week.

The first 20 minutes were not the start the Frontenacs were looking for. North Bay would jump out to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of Ethan Procyszyn and Evgeny Dubrovtsev. Kingston would test the Battalion's starting goalie, Cole Vreugdenhil, six times in the opening frame. It was a much better second period for Kingston. Gavin Betts would be fantastic for the Frontenacs in the middle period, turning away all 12 shots he faced. At the other end, Alex Misiak would get Kingston on the board with his 12th goal of the year. A picture-perfect power play set up by Tomas Pobezal and Aleks Kulemin would be finished right into the top corner by Misiak. 2-1, North Bay would lead heading into the third frame. A close game got even crazier in the third period. Kingston would tie the game just three minutes into the frame, with Adam Kelly getting credit for his second goal of the season, swinging the momentum in favour of the Frontenacs. After 10 minutes of quality chances, Tomas Pobezal would finally give the Fronts their first lead of the night. Pobezal would bury a rebound for his 14th goal of the season, making it 3-2 Kingston with under five minutes to play. Unfortunately, the lead wouldn't last. Dubrovtsev would score his second of the game just a few moments later, making it 3-3. After that, Adrian Manzo would score his second goal of the season past Betts. The Frontenacs would challenge the goal for offside, but after a lengthy review, it was ruled a good goal.

Kingston drops their first game on the northern road trip by a score of 4-3.

The team now hits the road and heads to the Soo for a date with the Greyhounds on Friday night.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.