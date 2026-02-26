Second Annual Downtown Showdown Brings the Kitchener Rangers to Carl Zehr Square this March Break

Kitchener, ON - Hockey lovers, mark your calendars: the second annual Downtown Showdown is returning to Kitchener's Carl Zehr Square this March Break with even more winter fun planned for the whole family. The City of Kitchener and the Kitchener Rangers are partnering to bring the Kitchener Rangers experience to Downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, March 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

"Downtown Showdown became a community favourite after last year's inaugural event and we immediately knew we had to bring it back again this March Break," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "We're thrilled to give our whole community the opportunity to see the skill of our beloved home team and come together for a winter celebration for all ages. We're grateful to have wonderful partners in the Kitchener Rangers who are as committed as we are to creating a day of fun everyone can enjoy."

The Kitchener Rangers will play a live 3-on-3 road hockey tournament with six short games culminating in a final championship game. Players will be signing autographs all day long and Tex will be roaming the crowd for photos.

All day long, enjoy live music from a DJ and high-energy performer The Trevor Show, free games and activities, hot chocolate, maple taffy, and see fire trucks, police cars and the City's electric Zamboni up close. Weather permitting, the Carl Zehr Square ice rink will be open for a community skate. Kitchener Minor Hockey will also be on-site grilling hot dogs available for a donation to the organization.

Last year was such a resounding success and the way the community came together for this event was something we knew we had to make an annual tradition. Everyone in our organization from the business staff to the players could not be more excited to be a part of this day," said Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer, Joe Birch. "Being a community owned team means a lot to us, so we are always looking for ways for our players to interact with fans around the city."

