Rangers Score Three Power Play Goals, Sweep Weekend Set with 3-1 Victory over Otters
Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Erie, PA. - The Kitchener Ranges defeated the Erie Otters Saturday night in Pennsylvania, sweeping the weekend set with two regulation victories. The Rangers finish the season series with an identical record as last season going 5-1-0-0 against the Otters this season.
Dylan Edwards featured on all three Kitchener Ranger goals, scoring the game winning goal against his former team for the second time this season since being acquired by the Blueshirts and earned the first star honours for the game. Jason Schaubel made 25 saves on route to his 17th win of the season.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - ER 0 - PPG
1:12 Sam O'Reilly (24) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Reid
Second Period
KIT 2 - ER 0 - PPG/GWG
11:59 Dylan Edwards (32) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid
KIT 3 - ER 0 - PPG
12:45 Jack Pridham (36) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys
Third Period
KIT 3 - 1 ER
8:44 Jackson Schouten (3) - Ulysses Lombardi, Kase Kamzik
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 41 - ER 26
Power play: KIT 3/7 - ER 0/6
FO%: KIT 56% - ER 44%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 25/26 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
Noah Erliden (ER) - 38/41 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts head into another busy week, with games scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, beginning with a showdown against the Guelph Storm in the Royal City. Puck drop is set for 6:37 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.
