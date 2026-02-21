Kingston Chasing Down the IceDogs in Huge Saturday Clash

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are right back at it this afternoon at Slush Puppie Place, hosting the Niagara IceDogs at 4:05PM in a pivotal Eastern Conference showdown.

Kingston snapped its four-game losing skid in emphatic fashion Saturday night with a 5-1 win over the North Bay Battalion. The victory couldn't have come at a better time, and neither could today's opportunity. Niagara is the team the Frontenacs are chasing for sixth place in the conference, and with the IceDogs coming off a 7-1 loss to the Ottawa 67's, the stakes are clear. A Kingston win this afternoon would pull the Fronts to within a single point of Niagara heading into Sunday night's game in Oshawa.

Saturday's win was fueled by balanced scoring and one standout performance in particular. Robin Kuzma delivered his best game as a Frontenac, recording two goals and an assist while driving play all night long. Centered by Matthew Frost and flanked by Nolan Snyder, the trio clicked immediately and all three were rewarded with goals. It was the kind of secondary scoring surge that can change the complexion of a playoff race.

The Frontenacs will look to carry that momentum into another four-point game today. With just one more home contest remaining before heading out on a critical four-game road trip, banking points on home ice is essential. That trip includes a demanding Northern Ontario swing with another matchup in North Bay - the second in under a week - as well as stops against the Sudbury Wolves and the Soo Greyhounds.

Compete the way they did last night, get contributions throughout the lineup, and the Frontenacs are in good shape. The standings are tight, and the opportunity is right in front of them. The climb continues this afternoon in Kingston.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Frost (#14): After a slow start to his OHL career, Frost came back from the Christmas break a changed player. He has really found his stride in the second half of the season and is starting to put up points; including 5 in his last three games and a pair of multi-point outings. Frost shined on a line with Robin Kuzma and Nolan Snyder, and they can have a big impact on the outcome of tonight's contest.

Niagara - Riley Patterson (#21): Patterson has already set a career high for points in a season with plenty of games to go, and he's been on fire as of late. The Canucks draft choice has 11 points in his last 6 games including a five point outing against the Owen Sound Attack. Patterson is the type of player that can takeover the game at a moments notice and in a game as big as this one, look for Patterson to try to make an impact.

