Attack Snap Losing Streak with a Commanding 5-0 Win over Steelheads

Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack were at home to host the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday night. Starting in net for the Attack was Matthew Koprowski who got his first career OHL shutout stopping all 29 shots he faced, and for the Steelheads was Luke Johnson who had 20 saves on 25 shots. The Attack had five different goal scorers tonight including Pierce Mbuyi, Harry Nansi, John Banks, Cole Zurawski, and Wesley Royston.

The first period did not see either team get on the score board, ending in a 0-0 tie with the Steelheads outshooting the Attack 10-7. The Attack had some good looks early on in the offensive zone with their best chance coming off the stick of Nicholas Sykora on a shot from the slot that resulted in a loose puck in the crease but ultimately corralled by the Steelheads.

The Attack broke the ice just under three minutes into the second period when Mbuyi one timed a power play goal from the top of the circles past Johnson. Then just past the halfway point of the period Nicholas Sykora picked off a pass up the middle before finding Nansi who put a shot on net that trickled through Johnson making it 2-0 for the Attack. Just two minutes later while playing 4 on 4 Banks took a cross ice pass from Mbuyi before beating the Steelheads defender wide, then cut infront of the net, forcing Johnson to commit which allowed Banks to pull the puck back in and around the Steelheads goalie, sliding the puck into the empty net on the far side increasing the Attack lead to 3-0. The second period ended with the Steelheads outshooting the Attack 20-17 but the Attack leading 3-0.

The third period saw some back-and-forth action with some nice saves from both goaltenders before Zurawski was able to bang in a rebound extending the Attack lead to 4-0 with around five minutes left to play. Then just a couple minutes later Royston was able to beat Johnson five hole making it 5-0 for the Attack with around three minutes left. Despite the late push from the Steelheads, Koprowski was able to shut the door stopping the 9 shots thrown at him in the third to secure his first career OHL shutout.

The Attack will remain at home to host the Oshawa Generals for a Wednesday game at 7 pm, their last home game in February, where they will look to build off of this game and continue the strong play they have recently displayed and continue their push to securing their spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







