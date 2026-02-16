Tough Family Day 6-2 Loss in London

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Family Day marked the last meeting between the Bears and Knights during the regular 2025-26 season. Owen Sound ultimately would fall 6-2 at the TD Life Place. Marking their names on the score board for the Attack were Tristan Delisle and Cole Zurawski. In between the polls for the Attack was Goaltender Matthew Koprowski making 31 saves of 37 shots.

An early period goal from London Knight's Jaxon Cover came to fruition in a congested front net for the Attack. Another recorded goal for the Knights with five minutes to go in the period by Braidy Wassilyn. In similar fashion as Cover, a rush to the net, waiting in the slot, and a loose puck in front of the Bears' net resulted in a 2-0 lead for London. on a 4 verses 4 action, William Nichol would get the feed from teammate Henry Brzustewicz. London now up 3-0 over the Attack, the Bears would look to the next period for some relief.

Coming right out of the gate in the second frame, London forced the Attack back into a defensive position. With play deep in Owen Sound ice, London would swing play back in around behind the Attack net. Cover setting up a shot for Cohen Bidgood would see to another goal for the Knights. The Attack on new wave would take advantage of the extra man on ice on a 2 minute power play. Harry Nansi bouncing the puck to the front of London's net would feed Tristan Delisle a prime open shot into the back of the Knight's net. The Attack had now recorded their first goal with less than 2 minutes to go in the second.

A final 20 minutes on the clock, London would see to two more early period goals from Jesse Nurmi and Bidgood setting the Knights apart at 6-1 against Owen Sound. A light at the end of the tunnel for the Attack, as the Attack took to a two-man advantage with the final 2 minutes of regulation. Cole Zurawski getting his stick on the puck would bide his time, aiming strong for the net and getting the Attack's second goal of the game. Ending in a 6-2 London win, the Attack will now the two hours home to Owen Sound.

Next on the agenda, Owen Sound will head to Barrie for a Thursday February 19, faceoff at 7PM. The game can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey and heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow game updates on the Sturyk Energy Systems social media feeds @AttackOHL on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Back to hosting at the Bayshore, the Attack will take on the Brampton Steelheads for their Talk Today CMHA game happening Saturday February 21. Tickets for all Attack home games are available in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.