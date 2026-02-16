Rye Stops 37 in Shootout Win over First Place Rangers

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman Garrett Frazer vs. the Kitchener Rangers

(Peterborough, ON) - On Monday, February 16, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers in front of their 18th sold-out crowd of the season for their annual Next Gen game presented by Tim Hortons, in support of Five Counties Children's Centre.

At a press conference before the game, in partnership with Five Counties Children's Centre, the Petes announced the signing of the following Next Gen Staff to one-day contracts:

Nate Smoke - General Manager

Mason Webster - Head Coach

Kaisyn Dyer - PA Announcer

William Webster - Scout

The kids had an opportunity to experience the game up close and personal as a part of the Petes staff.

The Petes ultimately won the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2.

Adam Novotný led the way for the Petes, scoring and adding an assist. Leon Kolarik also scored, extending his goal streak to five games, while Yanis Lutz, Francis Parish, and Brennan Faulkner picked up assists. Easton Rye stopped 37/39 and all three shootout attempts for his league-leading 30th win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:43) - Leon Kolarik (18), Assists - Adam Novotny (28), Yanis Lutz (20)

Kitchener Goal (13:08) - Alexander Bilecki (8), Assists - Tanner Lam (22), Haeden Ellis (14)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (11:50) - Adam Novotny (26), Assists - Francis Parish (3), Brennan Faulkner (12)

Kitchener Goal (18:45) - Christian Humphreys (22), Assists - Jack Pridham (36), Matthew Andonovski (10)

Third Period:

No Score

Overtime Period:

No Score

Shootout:

PBO - Leon Kolarik (No Goal)

KIT - Jack Pridham (No Goal)

PBO - Kieron Walton (Goal)

KIT - Christian Humphreys (No Goal)

PBO - Adam Novotný (No Goal)

KIT - Tanner Lam (No Goal)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 19, when they host the North Bay Battalion for their annual Indigenous Heritage Night presented by Crowe's Gas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

