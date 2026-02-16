Rye Stops 37 in Shootout Win over First Place Rangers
Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman Garrett Frazer vs. the Kitchener Rangers
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Monday, February 16, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers in front of their 18th sold-out crowd of the season for their annual Next Gen game presented by Tim Hortons, in support of Five Counties Children's Centre.
At a press conference before the game, in partnership with Five Counties Children's Centre, the Petes announced the signing of the following Next Gen Staff to one-day contracts:
Nate Smoke - General Manager
Mason Webster - Head Coach
Kaisyn Dyer - PA Announcer
William Webster - Scout
The kids had an opportunity to experience the game up close and personal as a part of the Petes staff.
The Petes ultimately won the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2.
Adam Novotný led the way for the Petes, scoring and adding an assist. Leon Kolarik also scored, extending his goal streak to five games, while Yanis Lutz, Francis Parish, and Brennan Faulkner picked up assists. Easton Rye stopped 37/39 and all three shootout attempts for his league-leading 30th win.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:43) - Leon Kolarik (18), Assists - Adam Novotny (28), Yanis Lutz (20)
Kitchener Goal (13:08) - Alexander Bilecki (8), Assists - Tanner Lam (22), Haeden Ellis (14)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (11:50) - Adam Novotny (26), Assists - Francis Parish (3), Brennan Faulkner (12)
Kitchener Goal (18:45) - Christian Humphreys (22), Assists - Jack Pridham (36), Matthew Andonovski (10)
Third Period:
No Score
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Leon Kolarik (No Goal)
KIT - Jack Pridham (No Goal)
PBO - Kieron Walton (Goal)
KIT - Christian Humphreys (No Goal)
PBO - Adam Novotný (No Goal)
KIT - Tanner Lam (No Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 19, when they host the North Bay Battalion for their annual Indigenous Heritage Night presented by Crowe's Gas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron vs. the Kitchener Rangers
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Kieron Walton vs. the Kitchener Rangers
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Kitchener Rangers
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman Garrett Frazer vs. the Kitchener Rangers
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026
- Rye Stops 37 in Shootout Win over First Place Rangers - Peterborough Petes
- Pepoy Scores Lone Goal in 7-1 Loss to the Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Flint Rolls Oshawa, 5-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Gavin Betts Shines in Defeat, Bulldogs Escape with 3-2 Win - Kingston Frontenacs
- Tough Family Day 6-2 Loss in London - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Complete Road Trip with Shootout Loss to Petes - Kitchener Rangers
- Cooper Dennis Sparks the Bulldogs to 3-2 Family Day Victory - Brantford Bulldogs
- Burns Makes 40 Saves, Lombardi Scores Second as Otters Fall on Family Day - Erie Otters
- Knights Dismantle Owen Sound In Family Day Face Off - London Knights
- Generals Fall to Firebirds on Family Day - Oshawa Generals
- Christian Kirsch Named Mary Brown's OHL Goaltender of the Week - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit's Egor Barabanov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Firebirds Announce Finalists for Fourth-Annual Teacher of the Year Award - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for February 9-15, 2026 - OHL
- Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Peterborough Petes - February 16th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- For the Third Time in Less Than Two Weeks, the Fronts and Bulldogs Square off Once Again - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Game 56, Firebirds at Generals - 2:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Host Firebirds on Family Day - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Rye Stops 37 in Shootout Win over First Place Rangers
- Carter Picks up Two Assists in Road Loss to Oshawa
- Walton, Novotný Pick up Four Points Each in Petes Win over First Place 67's
- Petes Sign Defenceman Holden Carter to OHL Standard Player Agreement
- Walton Scores Twice in Overtime Win over Attack