Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Peterborough Petes - February 16th, 2026

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough, ON - Following a strong 2-0 win on Saturday in the nation's capital, the Blueshirts are ready to close out their three-game road trip against the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The two teams last met on December 5th at the Aud where the hosting Kitchener Rangers secured a 6-3 victory over the Petes. Cameron Reid led the charge with a goal and two assists. Scoring for Peterborough came from multiple players, with Adam Levac opening the scoring and Matthew Soto adding the team's final goal of the night.

Over the Years:

Last year, the teams met twice and split the season series, with each side earning one victory for a 1-1-0-0 record. Over the past five season, Kitchener has held the edge over the Petes, earning five wins and losing twice.

RANGERS ROUND UP (37-12-4-1)

The Kitchener Rangers sit atop the Western Conference with 79 points and are heating up again, riding a three-game winning streak. Their Valentine's Day matchup ended in a 2-0 victory, powered by Sam O'Reilly, who netted both goals and now sits at 50 points on the season (23G, 27A). Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys continue to impress, ranking fifth and sixth in the league with 70 points each. Pridham has posted 35 goals and 35 assists, while Humphreys has tallied 21 goals and 49 assists.

Christian Kirsch delivered a flawless performance, stopping all 24 shots he faced to secure the shutout with a 1.000 save percentage.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE PETERBOROUGH PETES (30-20-1-2)

Sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Peterborough Petes saw their four-game winning streak came to an end on February 13th with an 8-4 loss to the Oshawa Generals.

In that matchup, Leon Kolarik and Brett Hammond each recorded a goal and an assist. Kolarik remains consistent, putting up eight points in his last four games with a pair of points in each game. Recently acquired Kieron Walton, a Winnipeg Jets prospect acquired from the Sudbury Wolves, has quickly become a driving force, leading the team with 71 points (34G, 37A) and ranking fourth in the league among players.

Drafted Petes:

The Petes have just one NHL drafted player on their current roster, Kieron Walton (Winnipeg Jets). The lineup also features several recent OHL Priority Selection picks and CHL Import Draft additions who remain eligible for upcoming NHL Drafts.

Broadcast Coverage:

Monday's game against the Peterborough Petes will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Monday's battle in Peterborough, Kitchener are back at home for an exciting Friday night showdown against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Then it's right back on the road Saturday, as the Rangers gear up for another clash with the Erie Otters.







