Game Preview: Windsor Spitfires at Kitchener Rangers - February 20th, 2026

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Western Conference leading Kitchener with 80 points, enter the matchup against the third-place Spitfires, setting the stage for a key showdown. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Windsor is coming of a home & home sweep against Saginaw, while Kitchener is returning from a successful eastern road trip collecting five-of-six total points. Both clubs have twelve games remaining after tonight's matchup making this a crucial a contest in the race for the top seed in the West.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine  

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Most recently, the Rangers defeated the Windsor Spitfires 7-2 on January 30th in Kitchener. Haeden Ellis scored twice, including a power play goal, while Carson Campbell recorded a goal and an assist. Anthony Cristoforo and Andrew Robinson scored for Windsor. Kitchener have gotten the better of Windsor on both occasions so far this season earning the win on January 30th, as well as, an overtime victory in Windsor.

Over the Years:

The Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires have developed a strong rivalry in recent seasons. They split their four regular-season meetings last season before Kitchener mounted a dramatic comeback from a 3-0 series deficit to win Game 7 in overtime in the 2025 playoffs. This season remains just as competitive, with one point separating the two teams in the Western Conference standings.

RANGERS ROUND UP (37-12-4-2)

The Rangers are coming off a successful three-game eastern swing. The club collected the first of two wins on the road trip against Kingston on Friday night 4-2. Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys each collected three points in the victory, both with a goal and two assists. Gabriel Chariot scored the lone powerplay marker while Camron Arquette netted the game winner.

Saturday afternoon the Rangers took on a day game in Ottawa vs the 67s. In a tightly contested game, the club pulled out a 2-0 victory. Christian Kirsch stopped 24 of 24 for his second shutout of the year. Sam O'Reilly scored the game winner with just over then minutes to go in the 3rd period and added his second of the game with an empty netter to seal the victory.

The final game of the three-game road trip saw the Rangers meet the Petes in Peterborough, Monday afternoon. It was yet again another hard fought game, as both regulation and overtime were not enough to decide a winner. Alexander Bilecki and Christian Humphreys scored the two markers for the Rangers. In the shootout Kieran Walton scored the lone goal to grab the win for the Petes.

Christian Humphreys now leads the Rangers in points with 72, but Jack Pridham still leads in goals with 35.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE WINDSOR SPITFIRES (36-12-5-2)

The Spitfires are coming off back to back wins on a home & home with the Saginaw Spirt as well as spotting a 7-2-0-1 in their last 10.

Veteran players, Liam Greentree, Nathan Villeneuve, and Carson Woodall are among 3 of the top 4 in points for Windsor, with Villeneuve leading with 61. Woodall leads all defenceman in the OHL with 58 points. Draft Eligible forward Ethan Belchetz leads the team in goals with 32, he is projected to go inside the top 10 picks this coming June. Overage goaltender Joey Costanzo leads the OHL in goals against average, spotting a 2.11 GAA.

As mentioned, the Spitfires trail the Rangers by a single point in the Western Conference and sit tied with division rivals in the Flint Firebirds. With just over ten games to go, these points are very important for both clubs, making for what should be a hard-fought physical game between the two.

Drafted Spitfires:

The Windsor Spitfires have six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) was selected in 2025, while AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (New York Rangers), and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were drafted in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Windsor Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Friday's matchup, the Blueshirts travel across the border to face the Erie Otters on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.