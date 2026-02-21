Generals Victorious Thanks to Posthumus' OT Heroics

February 20, 2026

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals went to Erie and picked up a 4-3 overtime victory over the Otters on the heels of Luke Posthumus' two-goal game, including the winner.

The Generals were without Harrison Franssen tonight due to injury, but Brady Murnane returned to the lineup as Oshawa went with eleven forwards and seven defensemen. Matthew Humphries also got back between the pipes.

Erie opened things up with the first six shots of the contest and netted the icebreaker on their fourth six minutes in with Callum Hughes one-timing it past Humphries from in tight in his return to the Otter lineup.

Oshawa did not record their first shot until the twelve-minute mark, but it got them the tying goal on the power play with Onni Kalto parking himself in front and tapping home Porter Byrd-Leitner's centring feed.

The first period would see the two teams combine for more goals than the entirety of their first meeting in Oshawa, but both sides would add to that total with three goals in 1:38 to end the opening frame.

Michael D'Alessio started it with his first OHL goal to give Erie a 2-1 lead, but Rowen Sang responded 35 seconds later as he ripped it on a two-on-one rush to tie it right back up with his first in 42 games.

Kayden Edwards retook the lead for the Otters 63 seconds after the equalizer by ripping it over Humphries from the slot and that is where it stood after 20 minutes.

The Generals had much more tempo in the second and got it back tied late thanks to Luke Posthumus grabbing a loose puck in the crease and roofing it upstairs.

It was a lower-event period, but Oshawa got the shot totals back to even with eleven of them in the middle frame and tied the game for a third time entering the third.

Both sides played intense north-south hockey in the final 20 minutes but were unable to solve Humphries or Noah Tegelaar for Erie, setting up three-on-three overtime.

Posthumus ended it just 61 seconds into the extra frame as he took Lucas Moore's cross-ice feed and tipped it through the legs of Tegelaar for the win.

They trailed three different times tonight, but the Gens rallied by shutting down Erie for the remaining 41 minutes after three goals against in the first period to pick up their eighth straight win against the Otters.

Not only did Posthumus net two goals, but Onni Kalto recorded two points and Rowen Sang bumped the slump in the opening frame with his third of the year.

Matthew Humphries also picked up his fourth win since joining the Generals, rebounding after a three-goal first to make some big saves when his team needed them and finished the night with 25 stops.

The Generals hope to keep it rolling when they come home for a Sunday night clash with division rivals the Kingston Frontenacs to close out their weekend. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

ERE 1st Goal: Callum Hughes (9) from Blake Gowan and Ulysses Lombardi at 6:00

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Onni Kalto (12) from Porter Byrd-Leitner and Owen Griffin at 11:58

ERE 2nd Goal: Michael D'Alessio (1) from Michael Dec and Ulysses Lombardi at 16:47

OSH 2nd Goal: Rowen Sang (3) from Ben Cormier at 17:22

ERE 3rd Goal: Kayden Edwards (6) from Tyler Cooper and Luc Plante at 18:25

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Luke Posthumus (14) from Onni Kalto and Brady Murnane at 13:43

3rd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

Overtime:

OSH 4th Goal: Luke Posthumus (15) from Lucas Moore at 1:01

OSH Power Play: 1/4

ERE Power Play: 0/2

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 25 saves on 28 shots

Noah Tegelaar (ERE): 20 saves on 24 shots







