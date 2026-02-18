Generals, Bulldogs Square off in Mid-Week Tilt

Published on February 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and Brantford Bulldogs hit the ice for their fifth matchup of the season from TD Civic Centre.

It is their first meeting since the Generals' GEN-erosity Toss game on November 30, a game Oshawa took by a final of 5-4 after rallying from a 3-1 deficit in a wild back-and-forth contest.

The Gens had contributions from just about everyone in the lineup with at least a point from 12 different skaters - including a goal and an assist from Harrison Franssen and the game-winner coming off the stick of Lucas Moore against his old team on the power play.

Oshawa enjoyed their first victory of the season against Brantford that night, but the Bulldogs took the other three beforehand - twice from Tribute Communities Centre and a 3-1 decision on their home ice on October 25, the last time the Generals visited.

Since late-November, both teams have added and subtracted to their rosters aplenty. The Generals continued their youth movement with the likes of Tyler Hinde while Brantford added more skill in Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette from Guelph to their squad.

With a 38-8-6-2 record and eight wins in ten games entering play tonight, the Bulldogs' hopes of a deep playoff run continue to grow as the homestretch of the season arrives. Brantford also comes in with a four-point lead over Barrie for tops in the Eastern Conference.

Both sides are in the midst of busy schedules as the Generals play their fourth game in the last eight days while this is the fourth game for Brantford in their last six. While the Bulldogs won all their games in that stretch, Oshawa dropped three of their four.

As the Gens continue their development in hopes of finishing the season strong, they will try and play spoiler against a division rival but will be put to the test against the OHL's highest-scoring offense and top-ranked power play.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







