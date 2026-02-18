Spitfires' Defenceman Jakub Fibigr Commits to Ohio State University

Published on February 18, 2026

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - In a groundbreaking move following the NCAA Division I Council's move to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs announced in November of 2024, Windsor Spitfires defenceman Jakub Fibigr joins a few former Spitfires in blazing a trail.

The 19-year-old defenceman from Unicov, Czechia announced his commitment to Ohio State Buckeye's men's hockey program via the Windsor Spitfires PR department on Wednesday morning for the 2026-2027 season. Fibigr has been excellent throughout this entire OHL career. Fibigr has played in 162 regular season games and has recorded 19 goals and 90 assists for 109 points. In the postseason, Fibigr has played in 11 games and has recorded 6 assists.

Fibigr is excited to extend his hockey career.

"It feels great to have the opportunity to play college hockey next season." Jakub Fibigr said. "The last 3 years in the OHL meant so much for me. It has helped me grow as a player and as person. College hockey is another step in my career, and I am really excited about it. Now all my focus is on a strong finish off this season with a deep playoff run with Windsor."

Fibigr was drafted by the Mississauga Steelheads and played 1 season there before the franchised moved to Brampton. He played one and a half seasons in Brampton before he was traded to the Windsor Spitfires at the 2025-26 season trade deadline. The Czechia native was drafted to the NHL by the Seattle Kraken in the 7th round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Ohio State is located in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeye's hockey program has played in the NCAA Tournament 11 times and has had 2 Frozen Four appearances. The program produced some familiar NHL names including Jamie Macoun, Ryan Kesler, as well as R.J Umberger, David Steckel and Ryan Dzingel.

Fibigr and the Spitfires are in action Friday night, as they head to Kitchener to faceoff against the Rangers. The Spitfires return home on Sunday afternoon for a 4:05pm puck drop versus the Flint Firebirds.







