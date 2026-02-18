The Road Ahead: February 18th - 22nd

The Brantford Bulldogs (38-8-6-2) are coming off a perfect week, where they took three straight wins, defeating the Otters, Storm, and Frontenacs in the process.

With a new winning-streak quietly up to four games in a row, the #1-seeded Bulldogs look to continue their strong play with three more crucial games on tap this week.

Game 1: Wednesday, February 18th vs Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs open their week by hosting the Oshawa Generals (13-37-2-1). Brantford leads the season series 3-1.

Storyline to watch:

Longtime Bulldogs Lucas Moore and Aiden O'Donnell make their first trip back to Brantford for the first time since being traded earlier in the season, and the Dogs are looking to spoil their homecoming night.

Brantford is also looking for revenge from their last meeting, where in late November, the Generals rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 5-4 thriller, where Moore buried the third-period winner against his former team.

The Bulldogs have a chance to return the favour on Wednesday, this time in their own rink.

Game 2: Saturday, February 21st @ Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs begin a weekend road trip out east as they travel to Barrie to take on the Colts (37-11-2-4). The season series is tied 1-1.

Storyline to watch:

Two of the top teams in the OHL take to the ice in their third leg of their 2025-26 season series, which has seen a whopping 17 goals scored through two games so far.

In their most recent matchup from late January, the Bulldogs took a statement victory, winning 7-1 over the Colts.

Jake O'Brien's four points led the way in the victory, and Brantford's captain will look to lead his team to another win in this battle of championship contenders.

Game 3: Sunday, February 22nd @ Peterborough Petes

The Bulldogs wrap up their week in Peterborough as they take on the Petes (31-20-1-2). Brantford leads the season series 3-2.

Storyline to watch:

It's been an eventful season series between these divisional rivals, one that's seen the home team win every game so far.

Peterborough forward Adam Novotny hosts fellow Czech WJC teammates Adam Jiricek, Adam Benak, and Vladimir Dravecky as the Petes look to keep the home side in the win column.

The season series wraps up on Sunday in Peterborough, in what's sure to be one to remember.

As the 2025-26 regular season nears the end, can the Bulldogs extend their win streak against three determined opponents?







