Bulldogs Bombard Battalion 8-1 in Game 1 Victory

Published on April 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs embarked on the second round of the OHL Playoffs on home ice at the TD Civic Centre, squaring off against the North Bay Battalion on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs entered the matchup with plenty of momentum following a first-round sweep of the eighth-seeded Sudbury Wolves. They also received a boost to their lineup with the return of Dylan Tsherna and Parker Holmes, while a late adjustment saw Camron Hankai draw in for Vladimir Dravecky. The Bulldogs thought they had opened the scoring early, as Jett Luchanko dropped a pass back to Marek Vanacker, who fired a shot over the shoulder of Jack Lisson. However, North Bay challenged the play, and the goal was overturned due to offside. Brantford didn't waste any time responding. On the power play at 2:09, Adam Jiricek set up Jake O'Brien for a one -timer that was initially stopped, but Caleb Malhotra pounced on the rebound, burying his 6th of the playoffs to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The Battalion looked to answer with a man advantage of their own, but the Bulldogs' penalty kill held strong. Ben Danford disrupted the play, while moments later, Ryerson Leenders turned aside a slot chance from Shamar Moses with a solid blocker save. Back the other way, Cooper Dennis found space in the slot and fired a quick shot, but Lisson came up with the stop. Moments later, the Bulldogs doubled their lead at 9:08. Marek Vanacker connected with Jett Luchanko, who drove the net and jammed the puck under the pads of Lisson for his first of the playoffs. Brantford continued to pour on the pressure, striking again at 12:51. Off a turnover, Caleb Malhotra and Cooper Dennis broke out on an odd-man rush, where Malhotra elected to pass, setting up Dennis for a blast that made it 3-0. The Bulldogs kept rolling at 16:51, as Malhotra followed up his own initial shot and snapped home the rebound for his second of the game and 7th of the postseason. Brantford capped off a dominant opening f rame at 18:37. Jake O'Brien led the rush and found Marek Vanacker, who quickly returned the puck across to O'Brien, and he finished the play to make it 5-0. After 20 minutes of play, the Bulldogs headed to the intermission with a commanding 5-0 lead, outshooting the Battalion 19-5.

The Battalion turned to Mike McIvor in goal to start the middle frame, looking to spark a response.

The Bulldogs, however, showed no signs of slowing down, as Adam Jiricek tried to set up Jake O'Brien early, but his drive went just wide of the net. The Bul ldogs added to their lead at 4:35, making it 6-0. Dylan Tsherna found Adam Jiricek, who slipped around a North Bay defender and wired a shot past Mike McIvor for his 3rd of the playoffs. Bronson Ride teed up a shot from the blue line, but Ryerson Leenders made the glove save. The Battalion then headed to the power play, where Nick Wellenreiter generated a chance, but was turned aside. Coming out of the penalty box, Adam Benak looked to spring Cooper Dennis on a rush, but Mike McIvor came up with the stop to keep it out. The Bulldogs struck again at 14:00 to extend the lead to 7-0. Adam Benak set up Luca Testa in front, where he tipped the puck over the pads of Mike McIvor for his 4th of the postseason.

Moments later, Cooper Dennis looked to add another, walking in on goal, but McIvor flashed the glove to make the stop. After 40 minutes of play, the Bulldogs head down the tunnel carrying a 7-0 lead, outshooting the Battalion 34-20.

The Bulldogs kept the pressure on early in the third, striking at 1:46. Adam Jiricek found Marek Vanacker, who quickly set up Jake O'Brien on the doorstep, and he buried his second of the game and of the playoffs. The Battalion responded at 5:28 to get on the scoreboard. With traffic in front of the net, Carter Kunopaski found a lane and fired a long shot past Ryerson Leenders for his first of the postseason. The Battalion headed to the power play looking to add another, as Ryder Cali found himself on the doorstep with the puck sitting on the goal line, but Ryerson Leenders came up with a key stop to keep it out. The Bulldogs would close out a dominant performance, skating to an 8-1 victory over the North Bay Battalion, while holding a 41-32 edge in shots on goal.

The Brantford Bulldogs take their 1-0 series lead into play for Game 2 on Friday, April 10th at the TD Civic Centre. Puck drop set for 7:00 pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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