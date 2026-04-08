Paul Flache Named a Finalist for the Matt Leyden Trophy

Published on April 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache has been named a finalist for the Matt Leyden Trophy, awarded annually to the OHL Coach of the Year.

Flache guided the Firebirds to their most successful regular season in franchise history during the 2025-26 season. Flint finished with a record of 44-17-4-3 and set records for the most wins and points (95) in franchise history. Flache also became the winningest coach in Firebirds history and the first to surpass 100 head coaching wins, as he has been behind the bench for 103 wins.

The additional finalists for the Matt Leyden Trophy are Dylan Smoskowitz of the Barrie Colts, Jussi Ahokas of the Kitchener Rangers, Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's and Greg Walters of the Windsor Spitfires.

Flache and the Firebirds have advanced to the second round of the OHL Playoffs by virtue of a four-game sweep over the Owen Sound Attack. Flint outscored Owen Sound, 35-3 in the first round, which was the most lopsided playoff series in OHL history.

The Firebirds are set to face the Windsor Spitfires in the second round, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Windsor. Flint will be at home at the Dort Financial Center for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at the Dort Financial Center box office and online via ETIX.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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