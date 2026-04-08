Hopkins and Spada Getting Pro Experience

Published on April 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Following the conclusion of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, Grant Spada and Tyler Hopkins each signed amateur tryout agreements with the American Hockey League affiliates of their respective NHL teams.

Blueliner Grant Spada was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Following a big off-season, he returned to the Storm, where he quickly proved himself as a key member of the team's back end, putting up 21 points (6-15-21) in 61 games, adding 75 penalty minutes. At the conclusion of the 2025/2026 regular season, Grant was named the team's Most Popular Player as well as the Most Improved Player.

Centreman Tyler Hopkins came to the Storm through a trade during the 2025/2026 OHL Trade Deadline. Originally a first-round draft pick of the Kingston Frontenacs, Hopkins put up 89 points through 155 games with the Frontenacs. He was selected in the third round by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'1 forward has skated in 27 games for the Storm, amassing 25 points (13-12-25). His 50 points this season earned him the team's Top Scorer award.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.