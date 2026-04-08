Alumni Update - Jake Karabela

Published on April 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Jake grew up with dreams of playing in the Ontario Hockey League, and hearing his name called by the Guelph Storm during the 2020 OHL Priority Selection marked the start of his childhood dreams coming true.

Jake went on to play his entire OHL career with the Storm, where he suited up in 249 games, amassing 171 points (66-105-171) and adding several team awards during his time. He was drafted 149th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, ultimately going unsigned, he played his overage season with the Storm. It was during this time that the junior hockey landscape shifted. After more than 40 years, Canadian Hockey League players would now be deemed eligible for NCAA hockey programs following a decision on November 7, 2024. With this, Jake's plans opened up, and he began to consider new options for his future.

He ultimately landed at The Ohio State University, where he would have the opportunity to continue his studies while suiting up for the Buckeyes. Playing in his final OHL game on March 23, 2025, and nearly a year later on March 18, 2026, he was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He finished his freshman season tied for 10th in the Big 10 in points per game and tied for 9th in points. He finished first in Buckeye team scoring with 37 points (15-22-37) in 37 games.

He would later be voted the team's Rookie of the Year and won the Leading Scorer Award after leading the Buckeyes with 22 assists and 37 points, while sharing the goal lead title. He ended his freshman season on a 4-game goal and 7-game point streak. He balanced a busy season while studying business with a focus in financial services.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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