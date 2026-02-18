Prospect Pipeline: Connor Haffner

ST CATHARINES, ONT - Niagara IceDogs goaltender prospect Connor Haffner has been a breakout star in his first season in the OJHL for the Burlington Cougars. Haffner was selected by the IceDogs in the fifth round, 95th overall, of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Haffner's success this year in the OJHL has garnered excitement for his future with the IceDogs. Haffner holds a record of 13-6-4 so far this year for Burlington. He has a goals-against average of 2.97 and a save percentage of 0.919, which are both top 20 in the OJHL among qualified goaltenders (minimum 15 games played). Haffner's 0.919 save percentage is 11th best in the league, but what makes these numbers even more impressive is the fact that Haffner is by far the youngest qualified goalie in the OJHL.

Haffner is from Ottawa and up until this year was playing his minor hockey in the town of Prescott, ON, for the Upper Canada Cyclones U16. Haffner is currently 16-years-old and will turn 17 on Sept. 4 ahead of the 2026-27 OHL season. Haffner, who stands at 6-foot-4, has been splitting the net this season with his veteran goalie partner, Carter Vicente, as the Cougars wind down the regular season and get ready for the playoffs.







