IceDogs Surprise Jordan Lions U11 at Captain's Clinic

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST. CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs were proud to host the first Captain's Clinic last week, surprising the Jordan Lions U11 team at practice for an experience they won't soon forget.

IceDogs captain Ethan Czata, alongside alternate captains Riley Patterson and Grayson Tiller, made a special appearance at their practice.

IceDogs players hopped on the ice to work with the young athletes, developing hockey skills and bringing excitement to the rink. From drills and skill work to photos and laughs, the energy in Jordan Lions Arena was incredible.

"Having the Niagara IceDogs come out to our Jordan Lions U11 practice was something our kids will never forget," said Ian Gerryts, General Manager of Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. "They were absolutely thrilled, and the excitement from the parents watching their kids light up was just as special. It was definitely a late bedtime that night - they were just too excited to sleep!"

The Captains Clinic is proudly presented in partnership with Performance Auto Group, a valued Niagara IceDogs partner committed to supporting our team and the local community. Adding to the excitement, Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram helped transport the players to the practice in two of their vehicles - making for an unforgettable arrival.

We extend a special thank you to the Performance team for their continued support both on and off the ice.

The Niagara IceDogs are proud to continue creating meaningful moments in our community, inspiring the next generation of hockey players and fans.







