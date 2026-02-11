Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds

Flint, Mich. - The penultimate matchup of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup takes place on Wednesday night as the Saginaw Spirit (18-26-3-4) head to the Dort Financial Center to face off against the Flint Firebirds (35-12-3-2)

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

After a big 4-1 win over the Erie Otters, the Spirit looked to stay hot the next night against the London Knights, but fell 5-3. The Spirits' top line, along with their top blueliner, put up all the scoring for Saginaw, with multi-point nights for Nikita Klepov (1G-2A), Egor Barabanov (2A), and Levi Harper (1G- 1A). Dima Zhilkin brought the game to within a goal late in the final period, but the Spirit could not find the equalizer.

The Firebirds' 3-1 win over the Erie Otters on February 7th propelled them to the leading spot in the Western Conference with 75 points. The Firebirds took an early lead and scored three unanswered goals, but Mason Courville's shutout hopes were spoiled when Julius Saari scored in the final seven minutes to put the Otters on the board. Jimmy Lombardi's team-leading 29th goal was the game-winner as the Firebirds extended their winning streak to four games.

This Season:

This is game seven out of eight of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series. The Firebirds have taken all six wins in the season series so far, with their last win coming on January 9th in a 4-2 victory.

Players to Watch:

Levi Harper had his 5th multipoint game of the season against the Knights last weekend. In his last ten games, Harper has scored in eight, with nine total points in that time. His 42 points (9G-33A) lead all rookie blueliners and place him third among all OHL rookies in scoring. In a record-breaking season for the Spirit, Harper also sits tied for fifth among all OHL defensemen. Against the Firebirds this season, Harper scored seven points (1G-6A) over six games.

Over the last weekend, Egor Barabanov joined 11 other OHL players to reach 60 points this season. Barabanov had three points over two games with a goal and two assists. He sits at 62 points (21G-41A) on the season, leading the Spirit in assists and good for second on the team in points. Saturday marked his 18th multi-point game this season. He has five points in six games against the Firebirds this season (2G-3A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

The OHL's points leader, Nathan Aspinall, is having a career-high season with 73 points (27G-47A), smashing his previous career high of 47 points in 2024-2025. Aspinall is on a five-game scoring streak with ten points in that stretch. The Flint captain has only appeared in five games against the Spirit, but has scored nine points in those meetings.

Kevin He, traded to the Firebirds from Niagara at the end of December, has amassed 26 points as a Firebird, with 57 points (27G-30A) on the season. In the win against Erie, He extended his goal streak to five games and has scored a total of 12 points (8G-4A) in that span. He has only seen the Spirit twice this season, with three points over the games.

Flint's NHL Drafted Players: Jimmy Lombardi (LAK), Kevin He (WPG), Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Rylan Fellinger (TOR), Jacob Battaglia (CGY)







