13 Different Players Tally a Point, Otters Score 8 in Rout of Owen Sound

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would return home Wednesday for a rare mid-week contest at the EIA as they would take on the Owen Sound Attack. Both teams came into the contest looking to get back on their feet following tough weekends, it would be Erie hoping to utilize the home crowd to their advantage and collect their first win in February in their first of four games in six days.

The contest would begin with each team looking for chances as they would hope to make their perfect start. It would be the visitors who would earn the game's first goal with Pierce Mbuyi (27) finding the back of the net to make it 1-0 Attack. Just moments after, Erie would find themselves on the power play and would make it count, with Ulysses Lombardi (PPG, 1) scoring his first OHL goal to tie the game at 1-1. From there, Erie would not look back as just nine seconds later, it would be Kayden Edwards (2) striking to give Erie a 2-1 lead. The home side would continue to keep the foot on the gas as the first wore on creating more and more chances and looking to grow their lead. It would be Kayden Edwards ([2], 3) to strike again and give Erie a 3-1 lead. The Otters would carry that lead into the second period feeling great about their first 20 minutes. Shots on goal would favor Erie 13-9.

The second period would begin with a new netminder for the Attack as Trenten Bennett would step in between the pipes. This would not make much of a difference for Owen Sound as it would be the home side to answer with the next goal. A passing play to the front would be golfed home by Luc Plante (GWG, 4) to extend the Otters' lead to 4-1. Just moments later, the Attack would find their answer as Nicholas Sykora (18) would strike for Owen Sound to reduce their deficit to two at 4-2. The game would remain at this score for a few moments before the Otters would find themselves another chance to strike and take it. Penn State commit Andrew Kuzma (15) would strike to restore the three-goal advantage for the navy and gold, making the score 5-2. Erie would not be done however as about six minutes later, the former Owen Sound Attack, Michael Dec (PPG, 22) would score against his former team to make it a 6-2 contest. Late in the period, looking for a lifeline in the game, Cole Zurawski (21) would find the back of the net with just seven seconds remaining in the period to make it a 6-3 game heading into the third period. Shots on goal through 40 minutes of play would favor the Attack 25-24.

In the final frame, Erie would look to manage the game and put the Attack away with the lead they owned. Erie would play smart, disciplined hockey in the final frame, keeping things moving in the right direction for Erie. Just over six minutes into the period, Erie would extend their lead as on the power play it would be Andrew Kuzma (PPG, [2], 16) striking for the second time on the night to net Erie a fout-goal lead and make it 7-3. Erie would continue to pile the pressure on, allowing time to tick away and setting themselves up for a coast to the finish line. Erie would add one more for good measure in the late stages as Jackson Schouten (PPG, 2) would score his second OHL goal, Erie's fourth power play goal of the night to make it an 8-3 game. Erie would go onto win by this score with 13 different players registering a point for Erie in their largest goal output and margain of victory this season. Final shots on goal would favor Erie 42-31.

The Otters will return to the ice Friday as they head to Brantford for the season's final battle with the Bulldogs. Erie returns home for Torch the Stigma - Olympic Night (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health) Saturday as they welcome in the Flint Firebirds. The team will take the ice in specialty game jerseys for the second time this season to be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefitting Stairways Behavioral Health. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a free Otters Trading Pin Set (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







