Rangers Score Four Unanswered, Top Line Combine for 11 Points in 5-2 Victory over London

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - It was point-night for the Kitchener Rangers top line of Edwards (2G, 2A) - O'Reilly (2G, 2A) - Chiarot (1G, 3A) as the trio combined for 11 points to power the Kitchener Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the London Knights and regain top spot in the Western Conference.

Gabriel Chiarot got the opener with 40 seconds left on the clock in the opening period. However, London would strike twice in quick succession to take a one-goal lead midway through the second period. The Ranger offence was relentless all night and the flood gates opened late in the second period as the Rangers scored three times to double up the Knights after 40 minutes of play.

Kitchener locked it down in the third period, not allowing the Knights to get back in to the game and would seal the victory with a Sam O'Reilly empty net goal.

Attendance: 6,891

Scoring Summary:

First Period

LDN 0 - KIT 1

19:19 Gabriel Chiarot (18) - Alexander Bilecki, Dyland Edwards

Second Period

LDN 1 - KIT 1

0:47 Jesse Nurmi (12) - Evan Van Gorp, Ryan Brown

LDN 2 - KIT 1 - PPG

6:35 William Nicholl (7) - Jesse Nurmi, Ryan Brown

LDN 2 - KIT 2

9:56 Dylan Edwards (30) - Sam O'Reilly, Gabriel Chiarot

LDN 2 - KIT 3 - PPG/GWG

11:08 Christian Humphreys (20) - Dylan Edwards, Sam O'Reilly

LDN 2 - KIT 4 - SHG

18:56 Sam O'Reilly (20) - Carson Campbell

Third Period

LDN 2 - KIT 5 - ENG

18:04 Sam O'Reilly (21) - Gabriel Chiarot, Dylan Edwards

The Numbers Game:

Shots: LDN 23 - KIT 39

Power play: LDN 1/2 - KIT 1/4

FO%: LDN 42% - KIT 58%

The Starting Goalies:

Sebastian Gatto (LDN) - 34/38 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers hit the road and head east for a three-game road trip with stops in Kingston (Feb. 13), Ottawa, (Feb. 14), and Peterborough (Feb. 16). The Blueshirts will return home on Friday, February the 20th for a very important matchup with Windsor where it will be the kids who take over in our Next Gen Game!

