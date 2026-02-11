Rangers Score Four Unanswered, Top Line Combine for 11 Points in 5-2 Victory over London
Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - It was point-night for the Kitchener Rangers top line of Edwards (2G, 2A) - O'Reilly (2G, 2A) - Chiarot (1G, 3A) as the trio combined for 11 points to power the Kitchener Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the London Knights and regain top spot in the Western Conference.
Gabriel Chiarot got the opener with 40 seconds left on the clock in the opening period. However, London would strike twice in quick succession to take a one-goal lead midway through the second period. The Ranger offence was relentless all night and the flood gates opened late in the second period as the Rangers scored three times to double up the Knights after 40 minutes of play.
Kitchener locked it down in the third period, not allowing the Knights to get back in to the game and would seal the victory with a Sam O'Reilly empty net goal.
Attendance: 6,891
Scoring Summary:
First Period
LDN 0 - KIT 1
19:19 Gabriel Chiarot (18) - Alexander Bilecki, Dyland Edwards
Second Period
LDN 1 - KIT 1
0:47 Jesse Nurmi (12) - Evan Van Gorp, Ryan Brown
LDN 2 - KIT 1 - PPG
6:35 William Nicholl (7) - Jesse Nurmi, Ryan Brown
LDN 2 - KIT 2
9:56 Dylan Edwards (30) - Sam O'Reilly, Gabriel Chiarot
LDN 2 - KIT 3 - PPG/GWG
11:08 Christian Humphreys (20) - Dylan Edwards, Sam O'Reilly
LDN 2 - KIT 4 - SHG
18:56 Sam O'Reilly (20) - Carson Campbell
Third Period
LDN 2 - KIT 5 - ENG
18:04 Sam O'Reilly (21) - Gabriel Chiarot, Dylan Edwards
The Numbers Game:
Shots: LDN 23 - KIT 39
Power play: LDN 1/2 - KIT 1/4
FO%: LDN 42% - KIT 58%
The Starting Goalies:
Sebastian Gatto (LDN) - 34/38 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers hit the road and head east for a three-game road trip with stops in Kingston (Feb. 13), Ottawa, (Feb. 14), and Peterborough (Feb. 16). The Blueshirts will return home on Friday, February the 20th for a very important matchup with Windsor where it will be the kids who take over in our Next Gen Game!
