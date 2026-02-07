Kitchener Rangers Punch Their Ticket to the 2026 Playoffs with 6-2 Win over Guelph

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys rips a shot

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys rips a shot

Kitchener, Ont. - With a 6-2 win over the Guelph Storm Friday night, the Blueshirts punched their ticket to the OHL Playoffs for the eleventh consecutive season. Christian Humphreys led the way with 3 powerplay markers, as well as adding an assist on Jack Pridham's team leading 32nd of the year. Dylan Edwards added a goal and 2 assists as well. Haeden Ellis scored his third goal in as many games and Cameron Reid also collected a pair of assists. Sam O'Reilly, Tanner Lam, Matthew Andonovski and Jared Woolley were the other point getters on the night.

Jason Schaubel got the nod and stopped 22 of 24 collecting his 15th win of the year. The powerplay continued its recent success as it went 3-for88 on the night.

This win keeps the Rangers in the lead of the Western Conference, keeping the 3-way tie atop the West at 73 points. While the clubs are all tied, Kitchener does hold the tie breaker, boding well for the Blueshirts as they extend their point streak to 14 games. Jack Pridham extended his team leading point streak to 12 games.

Attendance: 7,178

Scoring Summary:

First Period

GUE 1 - KIT 0

13:48 Rowan Topp (2) - Mykhailo Haponenko, Parker Snelgrove

Second Period

GUE 1 - KIT 1

2:04 Jack Pridham (32) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

GUE 1 - KIT 2

9:19 Dylan Edwards (28) - Jared Woolley, Matthew Andonovski

GUE 1 - KIT 3 - PPG

15:17 Christian Humphreys (17) - Cameron Reid, Dyland Edwards

Third Period

GUE 2 - KIT 3

0:48 Jaakko Wycisk (10) - Illia Shybinskyi, Carter Stevens

GUE 2 - KIT 4 - PPG

9:31 Christian Humphreys (18) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Reid

GUE 2 - KIT 5

10:54 Haeden Ellis (12) - Jack Pridham, Weston Cameron

GUE 2 - KIT 6 - PPG

15:52 Christian Humphreys (19) - Sam O'Reilly, Dylan Edwards

The Numbers Game:

Shots: GUE 24 - KIT 27

Power play: GUE 0/3 - KIT 3/8

FO%: GUE 35% - KIT 65%

The Starting Goalies:

Colin Ellsworth (GUE) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/24 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Rangers head south to meet the Niagara Ice Dogs tomorrow night. Puck Drop is set for 7:00 PM. Following the matchup in Niagara the Blueshirts will return to the Aud Tuesday February the 10th against the London Knights, puck drop is also set for 7:00 PM.

