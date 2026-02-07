Kitchener Rangers Punch Their Ticket to the 2026 Playoffs with 6-2 Win over Guelph
Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - With a 6-2 win over the Guelph Storm Friday night, the Blueshirts punched their ticket to the OHL Playoffs for the eleventh consecutive season. Christian Humphreys led the way with 3 powerplay markers, as well as adding an assist on Jack Pridham's team leading 32nd of the year. Dylan Edwards added a goal and 2 assists as well. Haeden Ellis scored his third goal in as many games and Cameron Reid also collected a pair of assists. Sam O'Reilly, Tanner Lam, Matthew Andonovski and Jared Woolley were the other point getters on the night.
Jason Schaubel got the nod and stopped 22 of 24 collecting his 15th win of the year. The powerplay continued its recent success as it went 3-for88 on the night.
This win keeps the Rangers in the lead of the Western Conference, keeping the 3-way tie atop the West at 73 points. While the clubs are all tied, Kitchener does hold the tie breaker, boding well for the Blueshirts as they extend their point streak to 14 games. Jack Pridham extended his team leading point streak to 12 games.
Attendance: 7,178
Scoring Summary:
First Period
GUE 1 - KIT 0
13:48 Rowan Topp (2) - Mykhailo Haponenko, Parker Snelgrove
Second Period
GUE 1 - KIT 1
2:04 Jack Pridham (32) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
GUE 1 - KIT 2
9:19 Dylan Edwards (28) - Jared Woolley, Matthew Andonovski
GUE 1 - KIT 3 - PPG
15:17 Christian Humphreys (17) - Cameron Reid, Dyland Edwards
Third Period
GUE 2 - KIT 3
0:48 Jaakko Wycisk (10) - Illia Shybinskyi, Carter Stevens
GUE 2 - KIT 4 - PPG
9:31 Christian Humphreys (18) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Reid
GUE 2 - KIT 5
10:54 Haeden Ellis (12) - Jack Pridham, Weston Cameron
GUE 2 - KIT 6 - PPG
15:52 Christian Humphreys (19) - Sam O'Reilly, Dylan Edwards
The Numbers Game:
Shots: GUE 24 - KIT 27
Power play: GUE 0/3 - KIT 3/8
FO%: GUE 35% - KIT 65%
The Starting Goalies:
Colin Ellsworth (GUE) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/24 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Rangers head south to meet the Niagara Ice Dogs tomorrow night. Puck Drop is set for 7:00 PM. Following the matchup in Niagara the Blueshirts will return to the Aud Tuesday February the 10th against the London Knights, puck drop is also set for 7:00 PM.
