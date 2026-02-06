Spitfires Earn Single Point to Start Road Trip vs. Battalion.

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires dropped a tough 5-4 shootout decision to the North Bay Battalion on Thursday night at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens, settling for a single point after a back-and-forth battle that needed extra time to decide.

Windsor carried a 2-0 lead out of the first period thanks to goals from Ethan Belchetz and AJ Spellacy, with the Spitfires controlling the early pace and capitalizing at even strength. The game tightened in the second as North Bay responded with two goals - including a power-play marker and a shorthanded tally - before Cole Davis restored Windsor's lead late in the frame to make it 3-2 heading into the third.

The final period delivered plenty of drama. Jack Nesbitt extended the Spitfires' advantage early in the third, but the Battalion pushed back with two goals of their own to knot the game at 4-4 and force overtime. Windsor generated chances in the extra frame, but North Bay goaltender Jack Lisson stood tall to send the contest to a shootout.

In the shootout, Nick Wellenreiter scored the lone goal to lift North Bay to the win, while Lisson finished the night with 32 saves and earned first-star honours. Michael Newlove was solid at the other end for Windsor, stopping 23 shots through regulation and overtime. Belchetz led the Spitfires offensively with a goal and an assist as Windsor wrapped up its road game with a hard-earned point. The Spits hit the road to Sudbury at daybreak for a matchup vs. the Wolves.







