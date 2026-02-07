Generals Downed by Sting in Weekend Opener

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - After taking two of three games last weekend the Oshawa Generals hoped to keep the good times rolling at home, but the Sarnia Sting had other plans, handing them a 5-3 defeat.

There was more mixing and matching in the Generals' lineup tonight that included the return of Matthew Wang, playing his third game with Oshawa since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Prior to puck drop, the Generals and Sting held a moment of silence to honor J.J. Wright, Cameron Casorso and Caden Fine, three junior players of the Southern Alberta Mustangs who sadly passed away earlier this week in a car crash.

Early on it was Sarnia off to a hot start with a 15-7 shot advantage midway through the first, but the Generals came back later with their own great looks. Both Matthew Humphries and Kale Osipenko came up with some big saves in the opening frame to keep it scoreless.

Sarnia would start the second with the icebreaker just 1:23 in after Courtice, ON's Ben Pickell wrapped the puck around the Oshawa cage and banked it off Humphries and in.

The early goal propelled Sarnia to the first 13 shots of the second period and 17 total in the middle frame. Jordan Bax would add to the lead after swooping in near side, wrapping it around and squeezing it between Humphries' right pad and the post.

Oshawa would need a third period comeback for the third straight time at home. Their mountain would get taller to climb after Bax netted his second of the night off another solo rush to the net, tucking it through the pads of Humphries.

Another Sarnia goal just 31 seconds later from Easton Walos and another from Pickell would give the visitors control. Porter Byrd-Leitner would sneak one through and Owen Griffin netted two past Osipenko to break his shutout bid late.

Despite the Generals' late comeback attempt with three goals in a little over five minutes and 18 total shots in the third, it would not be enough as Sarnia was able to lock it down.

Other than Owen Griffin picking up team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season and reaching 100 points in the Ontario Hockey League, there was not a lot to celebrate in Oshawa tonight.

Kale Osipenko, who made some terrific saves at various points in the game for Sarnia, picked up his third OHL win in just his sixth start, stopping 42 of 45 Oshawa shots.

The Generals hope to bounce back when they host the Sudbury Wolves on Super Bowl Sunday to close out their home stretch. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

SAR 1st Goal: Ben Pickell (16) from Kaden Aucoin and Jordan Bax at 1:23

SAR 2nd Goal: Jordan Bax (12) from Jacob Reese at 15:28

3rd Period Scoring:

SAR 3rd Goal: Jordan Bax (13) from Alessandro Di lorio and Kaden Aucoin at 4:31

SAR 4th Goal: Easton Walos (19) from Jacob Reese and Ben Pickell at 5:02

SAR 5th Goal: Ben Pickell (17) from Hughston Hunt and Oliver Romain at 8:28

OSH 1st Goal: Porter Byrd-Leitner (7) from Leo Laschon at 12:08

OSH 2nd Goal: Owen Griffin (20) from Aiden O'Donnell at 12:35

OSH 3rd Goal: Owen Griffin (21) from Brooks Rogowski at 17:27

SAR Power Play: 0/1

OSH Power Play: 0/3

Kale Osipenko (SAR): 42 saves on 45 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 44 saves on 49 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.