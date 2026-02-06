Guelph Storm Introduce Storm Hockey Academy with March Break Camp Led by Dan Paille
Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm is proud to introduce the Storm Hockey Academy in partnership with team alumni and Stanley Cup champion, Dan Paille!
Storm Hockey Academy will offer several youth hockey programs throughout the year for young hockey players ages 8 to 14, with the intent to grow the age groups as the program progresses. Participants will develop their hockey skills and bring their game to new levels. At this time, Storm Hockey Academy is committed to running a summer time program, but dates and times are to be determined.
Dan was selected 6th overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2000 OHL Priority Selection. He played his entire career with the Guelph Storm before moving onto an 11-year NHL career, which included winning the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. He was a two-time member of Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, where he won silver in 2003/2004. Since retiring from professional hockey, Dan has had assistant coaching roles both in the NCAA and OHL. Click here to learn more about his playing career.
The Storm are launching the newly developed academy with a March Break program. Limited to only 30 skaters per session, the camp provides hockey players with three sessions of on-ice training. Participants will receive instruction from OHL and NHL experienced coaches, including current and former Storm players. The program is divided into three groups:
Age Groups
Group 1 - U12 to U14
Group 2 - U10 to U12
Group 3 - U8 to U10
Program Dates and Times
Friday, March 13th 2026
Group 1: 11:30am-12:45pm
Group 2: 1:00pm-2:15pm
Group 3: 2:30pm-3:45pm
Tuesday, March 17th 2026
Group 1: 8:30am-9:45am
Group 2: 1:00pm-2:15pm
Group 3: 2:30pm-3:45pm
Thursday, March 19th 2026
Group 1: 8:30am-9:45am
Group 2: 1:00pm-2:15pm
Group 3: 2:30pm-3:45pm
Cost:
$250.00 plus hst
Facility:
Sleeman Centre, 50 Woolwich Street
Equipment:
Appropriate hockey equipment is the responsibility of each participant including goaltenders. Full gear must be worn for each session.
