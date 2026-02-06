Guelph Storm Introduce Storm Hockey Academy with March Break Camp Led by Dan Paille

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm is proud to introduce the Storm Hockey Academy in partnership with team alumni and Stanley Cup champion, Dan Paille!

Storm Hockey Academy will offer several youth hockey programs throughout the year for young hockey players ages 8 to 14, with the intent to grow the age groups as the program progresses. Participants will develop their hockey skills and bring their game to new levels. At this time, Storm Hockey Academy is committed to running a summer time program, but dates and times are to be determined.

Dan was selected 6th overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2000 OHL Priority Selection. He played his entire career with the Guelph Storm before moving onto an 11-year NHL career, which included winning the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. He was a two-time member of Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, where he won silver in 2003/2004. Since retiring from professional hockey, Dan has had assistant coaching roles both in the NCAA and OHL. Click here to learn more about his playing career.

The Storm are launching the newly developed academy with a March Break program. Limited to only 30 skaters per session, the camp provides hockey players with three sessions of on-ice training. Participants will receive instruction from OHL and NHL experienced coaches, including current and former Storm players. The program is divided into three groups:

Age Groups

Group 1 - U12 to U14

Group 2 - U10 to U12

Group 3 - U8 to U10

Program Dates and Times

Friday, March 13th 2026

Group 1: 11:30am-12:45pm

Group 2: 1:00pm-2:15pm

Group 3: 2:30pm-3:45pm

Tuesday, March 17th 2026

Group 1: 8:30am-9:45am

Group 2: 1:00pm-2:15pm

Group 3: 2:30pm-3:45pm

Thursday, March 19th 2026

Group 1: 8:30am-9:45am

Group 2: 1:00pm-2:15pm

Group 3: 2:30pm-3:45pm

Cost:

$250.00 plus hst

Facility:

Sleeman Centre, 50 Woolwich Street

Equipment:

Appropriate hockey equipment is the responsibility of each participant including goaltenders. Full gear must be worn for each session.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.