ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Leo Serlin
Published on February 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
For the fourth time this season, your ManchuWOK Player of the Week is Leo Serlin!
Leo's ManchuWOK 3-item combo of choice includes Kung Pao Chicken, Shanghai Noodles, and Sweet and Sour Pork.
The third-year forward from Toronto, Ont., had a pair of assists in the team's 4-3 loss to the Owen Sound Attack.
About Manchu Wok
Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Leo Serlin - Guelph Storm
- Women in Sport Night against Windsor - Sudbury Wolves
- Kevin He Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 26-February 1, 2026 - OHL
- Spirit Prospect Sammy DiBlasi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Everything You Need to Know About Pink in the Rink Presented by Paris Marine - Peterborough Petes
- Braedyn Rogers Announces his Commitment to the NCAA RIT Tigers - Owen Sound Attack
- Colts Sweep American Road Trip in Flint and Saginaw - Barrie Colts
- IceDogs Win on Roobroeck's Electric Buzzer-Beater - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds to Host Annual Healthcare Heroes Night on Saturday - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Rangers Host 29th Annual Don Cameron Potato Night in Support of House of Friendship - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 26 - February 1 - Flint Firebirds
- Jack Pridham Named OHL Player of the Month for January - Kitchener Rangers
- Steelheads to Host 2nd Annual Women in Sports Game - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for January - OHL
- Spitfires Have Little Trouble with Sarnia - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Leo Serlin
- 2026 Commemorative Indigenous Jersey Auction
- Colin Ellsworth Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for December 2025
- Friday Is Indspire Night Brought to You by Miijidaa Café + Bistro
- Guelph Giants Host Annual Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament