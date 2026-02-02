Braedyn Rogers Announces his Commitment to the NCAA RIT Tigers
Published on February 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound Attack defenceman Braedyn Rogers has announced his commitment to Rochester Institute of Technology University. An official date has not yet been announced. The RIT Tigers are located out of the Gene Polisseni Centre, located on the Tigers' Campus in Henrietta, New York, USA. The Tigers are a part of the NCAA Men's Division 1 Hockey. More Information about the Tigers and their team can be found on their website here.
"I'm super excited to announce my commitment to RIT, I think it will be a great fit for me...they have a great program and school" Rogers said when asked about his commitment. "I'm looking forward to getting a degree whilst furthering my hockey career. I'd like to thank my coaches, teammates, family and friends for helping me get to this point."
