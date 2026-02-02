IceDogs Win on Roobroeck's Electric Buzzer-Beater

On Hockey Day in the OHL, the IceDogs hosted the North Bay Battalion for a Central Division bout, teeming with playoff implications.

Entering the game, the IceDogs trailed the Battalion by two points for fifth place in the conference and second in the division.

After a first period that featured 22 combined shots, both goaltenders stood tall. Battalion goalie Jack Lisson was coming off a big overtime win against the London Knights, while IceDogs netminder Charlie Robertson had secured wins in his three previous starts.

Eventually, it was Clarkson commit, Hayden Reid, who broke the ice with his 10th goal of the season. Reid extended his point streak to five games with the goal. Anaheim Ducks prospect Noah Read had the only assist on the goal for his fourth point in three games.

Robertson, the overaged netminder, stood on his head for 55 minutes until the Battalion tied the game on a power-play goal from Kent Greer.

All signs pointed toward overtime, but IceDogs star forward Ryan Roobroeck had other ideas.

Roobroeck scored the game-winning goal with just 1.8 seconds remaining. Roobroeck's 28th of the year might have been the moment of the season for the IceDogs. The buzzer-beater made the crowd at the Meridian Centre go wild, and the win lifted the IceDogs above the Battalion in the OHL standings. Charlie Robertson was the game's first star, stopping 29 of 30 shots and securing his fourth straight win.

The IceDogs will be back at the Meridian Centre on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 7:00 PM, where they take on the Kitchener Rangers.

