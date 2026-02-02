Firebirds to Host Annual Healthcare Heroes Night on Saturday

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds are set to host their annual Healthcare Heroes Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and Genesee Health Plan, on Saturday, February 7 at 7 p.m. All healthcare employees can receive a free ticket to the game against the Erie Otters, courtesy of Sovita Credit Union and Genesee Health Plan.

"Healthcare workers show up for our community every single day, often behind the scenes and under incredible pressure," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "Healthcare Heroes Night is our way of saying thank you for their commitment to serving our community with compassion and care. We're proud to partner with Sovita Credit Union and Genesee Health Plan to honor the people who care for Flint and Genesee County when it matters most."

This is the fifth consecutive season during which the Firebirds have hosted Healthcare Heroes Night. The annual theme night began in the 2021-22 season and has been a mainstay of the promotional schedule ever since.

"Sovita Credit Union is excited to partner with the Flint Firebirds and Genesee Health Plan to celebrate healthcare workers who are heroes in our community," Sovita Credit Union Director of Marketing Jen Shew said. "As the credit union serving education and healthcare employees, we love the opportunity to honor our members and community partners for all they do to heal, help and care for the well-being of our community. We thank them for everything they do."

Anyone who works in the healthcare field is eligible to receive their complimentary ticket to the Firebirds game. In order to secure their ticket, one must show proof of healthcare employment at the Dort Financial Center box office. Fans may do so during the regular business hours of 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Friday or on the day of any event taking place at the Dort Financial Center.

"Genesee Health Plan has been a longtime partner with Sovita Credit Union and we are incredibly excited for our new partnership with the Flint Firebirds to recognize and celebrate our local health care heroes together," Genesee Health Plan Communications Coordinator Shannon Ciszek said. "The sponsorship of this game is a small token of our appreciation for what our health care professionals do for the community and for Genesee Health Plan members. We honor and thank you."

The Firebirds, Sovita Credit Union and Genesee Health Plan encourage all area healthcare workers to take advantage of this promotion as the team continues its tradition of honoring and supporting the healthcare heroes in our community.







