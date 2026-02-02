Steelheads to Host 2nd Annual Women in Sports Game

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce the return of their 2nd Annual Women in Sports Game, taking place Saturday, February 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre, as the Steelheads face off against the Sarnia Sting.

In advance of puck drop, the Steelheads will host a Women in Sports panel discussion beginning at 1:30 p.m. followed by a networking session designed to inspire, educate, and connect aspiring professionals with leaders who are shaping the future of the sports industry.

The panel will be hosted by Julia Tocheri, host of Jocks N' Jills - The Official PWHL Podcast, and will feature an accomplished group of women from across the sports landscape:

Meghan Chayka - Co-Founder & CEO, Stathletes Sarah Orban - Canadian Olympic Track Cyclist Gabriella Best - Director of Marketing, The Pulpit Club Hayley McGoldrick - Manager, Social Media Marketing, Toronto Tempo Jacqueline Doorey - Supervising Producer, Toronto Maple Leafs & Toronto Argonauts Rachel Yerxa - Manager, Partnership Sales & Services, Inter Toronto FC

In addition to the on-ice action and panel programming, fans will also have the chance to meet Clara Van Wieren, forward with the Toronto Sceptres of the PWHL, who will be signing autographs during the first intermission on the concourse.

Tickets to attend the panel and game start at just $16.

The Brampton Steelheads' Women in Sports Game continues the organization's commitment to celebrating leadership, inclusion, and opportunity within sport, while showcasing the impact women have across all levels of the industry.lheads.com/.







