Steelheads Partner with Oakville Hornets to Support Community

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have announced a partnership with the Oakville Hornets focused on community support, connection, and remembrance following the tragic passing of Oakville Hornets athlete Melody Xu.

The loss of a young athlete has had a profound impact on the Oakville hockey community, creating a need for people to come together, support one another, and lean on the strength of the broader hockey family. Through this partnership, the Steelheads and Hornets aim to provide a meaningful opportunity for the community to unite during a difficult time.

As part of the initiative, the Brampton Steelheads will donate proceeds from all tickets sold through THIS LINK for their February 6 home game at 7pm in support of the Xu Family.

"Hockey has always been about more than what happens on the ice," said President and Owner of the Brampton Steelheads, Elliott Kerr. "This partnership reflects our commitment to community and our belief that coming together can make a real difference during moments like this."

Together, the Brampton Steelheads and Oakville Hornets remain committed to reinforcing the role sport plays in bringing communities together during times of loss.







