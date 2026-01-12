Steelheads Announce Partnership with Golfer Monet Chun

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced a new partnership today with Canadian professional golfer Monet Chun, bringing together two high-performance sports united by discipline, teamwork, and community impact.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to excellence. As part of the collaboration, Monet Chun will work with the Steelheads on community engagement, brand visibility, and cross-promotional opportunities. Chun from Richmond Hill, Ontario, plays on the Epson Tour, won the 2022 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship and played in the amateur event at Augusta National. Chun led the University of Michigan women's golf team to their first Big Ten conference title in school history.

"I'm excited to partner with the Brampton Steelheads, an organization known for its competitive spirit and strong connection to the community," said Chun. "Hockey and golf may be different sports, but the dedication, preparation, and mental toughness required to succeed are very much the same."

The Steelheads organization sees the partnership as an opportunity to connect fans with a rising athlete who embodies professionalism and perseverance.

"Monet Chun represents the values we strive to promote within our organization," said Brampton Steelheads Michael Hastings, Vice President, Team Services & Business Operations. "This partnership allows us to support an elite athlete while creating meaningful experiences for our fans and community."

The collaboration will include brand integration, social media activations, and appearances, further strengthening the bond between local sports communities and elite athletes.







