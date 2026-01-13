Eighty OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Draft Rankings
Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - A total of 80 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players have been included on the NHL Central Scouting Service's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, highlighting the league's depth of draft-eligible talent. That figure establishes the most for the OHL on the NHL Central Scouting Midterms in the past 17 years.
The 80 OHL players (67 skaters, 13 goaltenders) are part of a larger group of 200 players from across the Canadian Hockey League, also a new benchmark dating back to 2008-09. That total includes an additional 76 current players from the Western Hockey League, and 44 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
The list features 10 OHL skaters ranked among the top 32 North American prospects, highlighting strong first-round potential across the league. Defenceman Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds leads all OHL skaters at fourth overall, followed by Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs at fifth and Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires at ninth.
Of the 80 OHL players listed, 40 are competing in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas, set for Wednesday, January 14, in Peterborough, ON.
The Guelph Storm, London Knights, Oshawa Generals, Ottawa 67's and Owen Sound Attack lead the OHL, each with six players listed.
The 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, marking the fourth time the Buffalo Sabres have hosted the event. The NHL will again use a decentralized format, with prospects and their families attending the draft while team executives make selections remotely from their home markets. Buffalo has also served as host of the NHL's annual scouting combine since 2015 and will welcome the league's top draft-eligible prospects again this spring.
2026 NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings - OHL
Players marked with an asterisk (*) are competing in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.*
SKATERS (North American)
RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM
4 Chase Reid* D Soo Greyhounds
5 Caleb Malhotra* C Brantford Bulldogs
9 Ethan Belchetz* LW Windsor Spitfires
12 Adam Novotny* LW Peterborough Petes
14 Brooks Rogowski* C Oshawa Generals
16 Nikita Klepov* RW Saginaw Spirit
19 Alessandro Di Iorio* C Sarnia Sting
22 Ryder Cali* C North Bay Battalion
25 Thomas Vandenberg* C Ottawa 67's
27 Ryan Roobroeck* LW Niagara IceDogs
38 Alexander Bilecki* D Kitchener Rangers
39 Egor Barabanov* C Saginaw Spirit
40 Vladimir Dravecky* D Brantford Bulldogs
41 Colin Fitzgerald* C Soo Greyhounds
44 Pierce Mbuyi* LW Owen Sound Attack
45 Jaxon Cover* RW London Knights
46 Beckham Edwards* C Sarnia Sting
47 Cole Zurawski* RW Owen Sound Attack
50 Braidy Wassilyn* LW London Knights
51 Wesley Royston RW Owen Sound Attack
54 Carter Stevens RW Guelph Storm
59 Callum Croskery* D Soo Greyhounds
62 Layne Gallacher* C Guelph Storm
82 Lucas Ambrosio* D Erie Otters
84 Aiden O'Donnell LW Oshawa Generals
87 Nathan Amidovski* LW Brampton Steelheads
89 Adam Levac* C Peterborough Petes
93 Jasper Kuhta C Ottawa 67's
105 Ondrej Ruml* D Ottawa 67's
110 Brody Pepoy RW Saginaw Spirit
112 Jacob Xu* D London Knights
117 Alex Kostov* RW Flint Firebirds
125 Cohen Bidgood RW London Knights
127 Elliot Arnett D Owen Sound Attack
130 Ben Reisnecker* D Niagara IceDogs
132 Maksim Sokolovskii D London Knights
134 Andre Mondoux D Kingston Frontenacs
135 Brady Murnane* D Oshawa Generals
141 Parker Vaughan RW North Bay Battalion
144 Rylan Singh* D Guelph Storm
151 Eric Frossard D Guelph Storm
152 Harris Pangretitsch D Soo Greyhounds
156 Colin Feeley D Oshawa Generals
157 Leo Laschon* D Oshawa Generals
160 Joseph Salandra* RW Barrie Colts
162 Leon Kolarik* LW Peterborough Petes
165 Benjamin Wilmott C Barrie Colts
170 Shaan Kingwell LW Ottawa 67's
172 Matej Stankoven* C Brampton Steelheads
178 Caden Harvey C Windsor Spitfires
179 Cody Wood D London Knights
184 Jean-Cristoph Lemieux LW Sudbury Wolves
185 Illia Shybinskyi LW Guelph Storm
187 Alex McLean C Kingston Frontenacs
189 Dryden Allen D Flint Firebirds
191 Rowan Henderson* LW Sudbury Wolves
193 Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes
194 Alexander Karmanov D North Bay Battalion
197 Julian Brown D Owen Sound Attack
202 Cooper Dennis RW Brantford Bulldogs
203 Justin Handsor* D Barrie Colts
208 Kase Kamzik LW Erie Otters
212 Ryder Carey C North Bay Battalion
214 Arseny Pronin RW North Bay Battalion
217 Carson Woodall D Windsor Spitfires
221 Nicholas Sykora LW Owen Sound Attack
GOALTENDERS
RANK GOALTENDER TEAM
10 Zachary Jovanovski* Guelph Storm
11 Matthew Minchak* Kingston Frontenacs
14 Vladislav Yermolenko Niagara IceDogs
16 Ryder Fetterolf* Ottawa 67's
17 Stepan Shurygin* Saginaw Spirit
19 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts
23 Arvin Jaswal Barrie Colts
24 Maksim Corovic Brantford Bulldogs
26 Gavin Betts Kingston Frontenacs
29 Jason Schaubel Kitchener Rangers
32 Michael Newlove Windsor Spitfires
34 Matthew Humphries Oshawa Generals
35 Jaeden Nelson Ottawa 67's
INTERNATIONAL SKATERS
RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM
29 Adam Nemec LW Sudbury Wolves
For the full NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings, visit nhl.com.
