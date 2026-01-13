Eighty OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Draft Rankings

TORONTO - A total of 80 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players have been included on the NHL Central Scouting Service's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, highlighting the league's depth of draft-eligible talent. That figure establishes the most for the OHL on the NHL Central Scouting Midterms in the past 17 years.

The 80 OHL players (67 skaters, 13 goaltenders) are part of a larger group of 200 players from across the Canadian Hockey League, also a new benchmark dating back to 2008-09. That total includes an additional 76 current players from the Western Hockey League, and 44 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The list features 10 OHL skaters ranked among the top 32 North American prospects, highlighting strong first-round potential across the league. Defenceman Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds leads all OHL skaters at fourth overall, followed by Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs at fifth and Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires at ninth.

Of the 80 OHL players listed, 40 are competing in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas, set for Wednesday, January 14, in Peterborough, ON.

The Guelph Storm, London Knights, Oshawa Generals, Ottawa 67's and Owen Sound Attack lead the OHL, each with six players listed.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, marking the fourth time the Buffalo Sabres have hosted the event. The NHL will again use a decentralized format, with prospects and their families attending the draft while team executives make selections remotely from their home markets. Buffalo has also served as host of the NHL's annual scouting combine since 2015 and will welcome the league's top draft-eligible prospects again this spring.

2026 NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings - OHL

Players marked with an asterisk (*) are competing in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.*

SKATERS (North American)

RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM

4 Chase Reid* D Soo Greyhounds

5 Caleb Malhotra* C Brantford Bulldogs

9 Ethan Belchetz* LW Windsor Spitfires

12 Adam Novotny* LW Peterborough Petes

14 Brooks Rogowski* C Oshawa Generals

16 Nikita Klepov* RW Saginaw Spirit

19 Alessandro Di Iorio* C Sarnia Sting

22 Ryder Cali* C North Bay Battalion

25 Thomas Vandenberg* C Ottawa 67's

27 Ryan Roobroeck* LW Niagara IceDogs

38 Alexander Bilecki* D Kitchener Rangers

39 Egor Barabanov* C Saginaw Spirit

40 Vladimir Dravecky* D Brantford Bulldogs

41 Colin Fitzgerald* C Soo Greyhounds

44 Pierce Mbuyi* LW Owen Sound Attack

45 Jaxon Cover* RW London Knights

46 Beckham Edwards* C Sarnia Sting

47 Cole Zurawski* RW Owen Sound Attack

50 Braidy Wassilyn* LW London Knights

51 Wesley Royston RW Owen Sound Attack

54 Carter Stevens RW Guelph Storm

59 Callum Croskery* D Soo Greyhounds

62 Layne Gallacher* C Guelph Storm

82 Lucas Ambrosio* D Erie Otters

84 Aiden O'Donnell LW Oshawa Generals

87 Nathan Amidovski* LW Brampton Steelheads

89 Adam Levac* C Peterborough Petes

93 Jasper Kuhta C Ottawa 67's

105 Ondrej Ruml* D Ottawa 67's

110 Brody Pepoy RW Saginaw Spirit

112 Jacob Xu* D London Knights

117 Alex Kostov* RW Flint Firebirds

125 Cohen Bidgood RW London Knights

127 Elliot Arnett D Owen Sound Attack

130 Ben Reisnecker* D Niagara IceDogs

132 Maksim Sokolovskii D London Knights

134 Andre Mondoux D Kingston Frontenacs

135 Brady Murnane* D Oshawa Generals

141 Parker Vaughan RW North Bay Battalion

144 Rylan Singh* D Guelph Storm

151 Eric Frossard D Guelph Storm

152 Harris Pangretitsch D Soo Greyhounds

156 Colin Feeley D Oshawa Generals

157 Leo Laschon* D Oshawa Generals

160 Joseph Salandra* RW Barrie Colts

162 Leon Kolarik* LW Peterborough Petes

165 Benjamin Wilmott C Barrie Colts

170 Shaan Kingwell LW Ottawa 67's

172 Matej Stankoven* C Brampton Steelheads

178 Caden Harvey C Windsor Spitfires

179 Cody Wood D London Knights

184 Jean-Cristoph Lemieux LW Sudbury Wolves

185 Illia Shybinskyi LW Guelph Storm

187 Alex McLean C Kingston Frontenacs

189 Dryden Allen D Flint Firebirds

191 Rowan Henderson* LW Sudbury Wolves

193 Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes

194 Alexander Karmanov D North Bay Battalion

197 Julian Brown D Owen Sound Attack

202 Cooper Dennis RW Brantford Bulldogs

203 Justin Handsor* D Barrie Colts

208 Kase Kamzik LW Erie Otters

212 Ryder Carey C North Bay Battalion

214 Arseny Pronin RW North Bay Battalion

217 Carson Woodall D Windsor Spitfires

221 Nicholas Sykora LW Owen Sound Attack

GOALTENDERS

RANK GOALTENDER TEAM

10 Zachary Jovanovski* Guelph Storm

11 Matthew Minchak* Kingston Frontenacs

14 Vladislav Yermolenko Niagara IceDogs

16 Ryder Fetterolf* Ottawa 67's

17 Stepan Shurygin* Saginaw Spirit

19 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts

23 Arvin Jaswal Barrie Colts

24 Maksim Corovic Brantford Bulldogs

26 Gavin Betts Kingston Frontenacs

29 Jason Schaubel Kitchener Rangers

32 Michael Newlove Windsor Spitfires

34 Matthew Humphries Oshawa Generals

35 Jaeden Nelson Ottawa 67's

INTERNATIONAL SKATERS

RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM

29 Adam Nemec LW Sudbury Wolves

