Firebirds and Interleague Play Ahead

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves return for the second straight Friday and Sunday doubleheader this weekend. Friday, January 16th at 7:05pm, the Flint Firebirds visit the Sudbury Community Arena for their only game in Sudbury this season. Following this, Sunday, January 18th at 2:05pm features interleague play, as the Wolves take on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL.

In a week following the OHL Trade Deadline, Sudbury's new acquisitions were quick to introduce themselves to Wolves Nation. JC Lemieux, acquired from Windsor, recorded points in all three games as a Wolf, compiling three goals and two assists in that span. Adam Nemec, who signed with the Wolves following the World Juniors, also owns points in all three of his games as a Wolf, including one goal and three assists. The two 2026 NHL Draft eligible prospects have provided sparks to the Wolves new-look offence. Defenceman Genc Ula joined the team ahead of Friday's game against Niagara and showed his rugged two-way play. The 2027 NHL Draft prospect was a +2 in his two games on the weekend.

Friday's game is Bell Let's Talk night, with Bell Let's Talk for the first 1000 fans in attendance! Bell will also be on site with opportunities towards great prizes for Wolves Nation.

Sunday's game is a Bilingual Game, with the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies visiting for a historic interleague matchup. The game will be officially scored, with both statistics and the game result being tallied towards both the OHL and QMJHL statistics and standings respectively. The game is proudly sponsored by Boreal, who will be on site with great prizes for the bilingual festivities. Sunday is also Jr. Wolves Sunday, with a post-game skate available to Wolves Nation with select members of the team.

Prior to this weekend's games, the Wolves travel to North Bay for a matchup with the Battalion on Thursday, January 15th. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm. Wolves Nation can listen to this game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for this weekend's games are available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.