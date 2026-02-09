Wolves Host Champions of Health Care Night

Published on February 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are hosting a Champions of Health Care Night this Friday, February 13th at 7:05pm, honouring those in our health care system who aid and care for us. The Wolves will don their retro green alternate uniforms in an important matchup against the Brampton Steelheads.

Last week featured a three-in-three for the Pack, starting at home against the Windsor Spitfires. The Wolves fell 5-2 in a valiant effort, with defenceman Genc Ula (2027) recording a goal and an assist before the Wolves hit the road. A stop in Peterborough in Saturday ended in a 4-1 loss, creating a great bounceback scenario on Sunday in Oshawa, which the Wolves took advantage of. Vladimir Provorov (2026) and Henry Doucet (2026) got the Wolves on the board early, notably with Doucet scoring his first OHL goal. With the back-and-forth game resulting in a 3-3 tie going to overtime, Ula would finish a tic-tac-toe from Jean-Cristoph Lemieux (2026) and Jan Chovan (LAK) to get the Wolves a big 4-3 overtime win in Oshawa.

Friday's game against the Brampton Steelheads is proudly sponsored by Health Sciences North Foundation. During the second period, we'll invite everyone to rise and hold their Sudbury Stands Together initiative signs high in a powerful moment of unity. Then, during the second intermission, fans can fold their sign into a paper airplane and launch it onto the ice for a chance to win an exclusive VIP Sudbury Wolves Experience. The lucky winner will announce the Wolve starting lineup in the dressing room at a future Wolves game in the 2025-26 season, receive a signed Sudbury Wolves jersey, and take home two tickets to a future Wolves game in the 2025-26 season.

In celebration of Champions of Health Care Night, the Wolves have a special promo code for Friday's game. Use code BOGOLOVE online to buy one ticket and receive one ticket for free! Good for anywhere in the bowl. Friday's game will also feature a retro beer mug giveaway, with the first 500 fans in attendance receiving a pair of Wolves retro beer mugs! In concessions, porketta sandwiches will be making a return! $6.49 for one and $9.99 for two, visit the setup in the lower concourse underneath Section 6 to get a taste of Sudbury.

Before Friday's game, the Wolves have a mid-week matchup with the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday, February 11th at 7:07pm in Sault Ste. Marie. Wolves Nation can listen to this game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for Friday's game are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







