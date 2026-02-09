Barrie Defeats North Bay in a Home and Home Series

The Barrie Colts kicked off their home-and-home series with the North Bay Battalion on Saturday night at Sadlon Arena, opening the weekend on Hockey Fights Cancer Night in front of a home crowd. It was a physical, back-and-forth game from start to finish, and the Colts found a way to get it done with a 3-2 shootout win. Ben Hrebik was solid between the pipes and made some big saves when we needed them most, while contributions throughout the lineup helped us grind out a hard-fought win on home ice. Guys like Ben Wilmott and Arvin Jaswal came up with timely plays in a tight-checking game.

The teams met Sunday afternoon again in North Bay, and the Colts carried that momentum on the road to complete the weekend sweep with a 7-4 win. Cole Beaudoin led the way offensively with a hat trick and an assist, setting the tone early and continuing his strong run of play. Wilmott added a multi-point night, and Hrebik followed up his performance in Barrie with another steady outing, stopping 29 shots to help seal it.

With that win in North Bay, the Colts officially clinched a spot in the 2026 OHL playoffs, locking in our place as one of the early Eastern Conference teams to punch a ticket. It's a big moment for this group and a reflection of the consistency and work that's gone into the season so far.

All in all, it was a statement weekend - two wins against a division rival, strong efforts up and down the lineup, and a meaningful night at Sadlon dedicated to a cause bigger than hockey.

